Beans: A simple food with serious health benefits

Adding a cup of beans to your daily meals might do more than fill you up – it could also support your heart and metabolic health. New research shows that eating beans every day is a simple and affordable habit with big potential health benefits.

The study was led by scientists from the Illinois Institute of Technology, who set out to explore how two common beans could affect people with prediabetes. Their findings offer some food for thought when it comes to preventing chronic diseases.

Why eat beans?

“Individuals with prediabetes often exhibit impaired lipid metabolism and chronic low-grade inflammation,” said Morganne Smith, a doctoral candidate at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

“Both of which can contribute to the development of conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

The study showed that eating beans reduced cholesterol and inflammation in prediabetics, but didn’t affect glucose levels.

The research was presented at NUTRITION 2025, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

The work is part of a larger project by Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, and Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, also from Illinois Institute of Technology.

While beans like chickpeas and black beans are popular ingredients in many dishes, they often receive little attention in studies looking at heart disease and diabetes risk. This new study puts the spotlight back on them.

How the study was done

To make sure the results reflected real-world conditions, researchers asked 72 participants with prediabetes to maintain their usual lifestyle.

They were randomly assigned to eat one cup of black beans, chickpeas, or rice (used as a control) every day for 12 weeks.

Blood samples were collected at the start, six weeks in, and again at 12 weeks. The team measured cholesterol levels, markers of inflammation, and blood sugar. They also performed glucose tolerance tests at the beginning and end.

The results were significant. For those eating chickpeas, total cholesterol dropped from an average of 200.4 milligrams per deciliter to 185.8 milligrams per deciliter by the end of the 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, those eating black beans saw a significant decrease in a marker of inflammation known as interleukin-6 – from 2.57 picograms per milliliter to 1.88 picograms per milliliter. However, there were no significant changes in blood sugar levels for any group.

Boost your bean intake

“Our study showed the benefits of consuming beans in adults with prediabetes, but they are a great option for everyone,” said Smith.

“These findings could be used to inform dietary guidelines, clinicians, or public health programs focused on preventing heart disease and diabetes.”

The good news is that adding more beans to your diet doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you choose canned, dried, or frozen beans, they are all good options. The researchers recommend checking labels for added salt or sugar.

“There are a lot of ways to incorporate beans into your regular diet as a cost-effective way to support overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases,” said Smith.

“You can blend them to add some thickness to a soup base, add them as a salad topping, or pair them with other grains like rice or quinoa.”

Bean benefits add up

Beyond supporting heart and metabolic health, beans are packed with essential nutrients that benefit the body in many ways.

They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a smart choice for those aiming to reduce their meat intake without sacrificing essential nutrients.

Beans are also rich in fiber, which supports digestion and can keep you feeling full longer – a plus for weight management.

In addition, beans provide key vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate. These nutrients play vital roles in energy production, muscle function, and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. With a low glycemic index, beans can also help manage blood sugar levels over time.

Upcoming research on gut health

This study is just the beginning. The researchers plan to continue looking at how eating beans affects gut health. They hope to learn more about the connection between gut bacteria and metabolic health.

For now, the takeaway is simple: beans are an affordable, and nutrient-dense food that can be a valuable part of any balanced diet. Just a cup of beans a day could be a small but mighty step toward better health.

