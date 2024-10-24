Beautiful stellar nursery in the Orion constellation captured by Hubble

Deep within the constellation Orion lies a tumultuous spectacle: the genesis and growth of newborn stars. This grand display features glowing clumps known as Herbig-Haro objects (HH 1 and HH 2), approximately 1,250 light-years away from our planet.

The incandescent cloud floating above the radiant star at the top-right corner of the spectacular image is HH 1. Its counterpart, HH 2, manifests as the cloud on the lower left side.

Stars are born

However, the pride of place in this image is neither of these visible objects, but a clandestine star system, responsible for their creation.

This system is shrouded in an intense veil of dust clouds at the very heart of the image.

A riveting scene unfolds through the thick cloud — a luminous gas outflow streaming out from one of the stars obscured within the cloud.

This swift jet of energetic particles was once believed to emanate from the bright star nestled between the gas jet and the HH 1 cloud.

Contrary to this presumption, this twinkling entity is now known to be an irrelevant double star that took form in the vicinity.

Herbig-Haro objects

Named after American astronomers George Herbig and Guillermo Haro, these objects are vivid clumps sprung around some nascent stars.

A result of violent collisions between high-speed jets of gas expelled from young stars and the surrounding gas and dust.

In an event documented in 2002, Hubble’s keen observations unveiled that sections of HH 1 were propelling at a staggering speed exceeding 400 kilometers per second (approximately 248 miles per second)!

Orion stars through Hubble’s lens

The Hubble Space Telescope‘s Wide Field Camera 3 captured this turbulent scene using 11 varied filters at infrared, visible, and ultraviolet wavelengths.

Each filter is designed to be sensitive to a particular slice of the electromagnetic spectrum.

This specificity enables astronomers to zero in on intriguing processes emitting light at distinct wavelengths, thereby unlocking mysteries of the universe.

Future discoveries of Orion stars

Two groups of astronomers requested these Hubble observations for separate studies.

The first was an attempt to explore the structure and motion of the Herbig–Haro objects visible in the image, providing a more profound understanding of the physical processes occurring when outflows from young stars collide with the surrounding gas and dust.

Meanwhile, the second study took a different route and examined the outflows themselves, setting the stage for future observations.

These endeavors are crucial in preparing for the impending launch of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The Webb, with its sophisticated ability to peer beyond the dust clouds that swaddle young stars, is anticipated to revolutionize the study of outflows from young stars.

Lifecycles of stars

The life of a star is nothing short of dramatic. Born within thick clouds of gas and dust, these stars go through a chaotic and explosive start.

In regions like the one pictured in Orion, newborn stars are often hidden, shrouded by dense clouds as they struggle to emerge.

As they grow, they release streams of material that interact with their surroundings, carving out the intricate structures we see in these stellar nurseries.

But what makes this journey even more intriguing is how different tools reveal different parts of the story.

Significance of Orion stars discovery

Hubble has given us a beautiful snapshot of these early stages, but the Webb telescope, with its advanced technology, will be able to see even deeper into these dusty cocoons.

Webb will provide a clearer picture of how these young stars evolve from tiny sparks to fully-fledged celestial objects.

Astronomers are eagerly awaiting the next big discovery. Every bit of knowledge we gain about these star-forming regions brings us closer to solving the cosmic puzzle of our universe’s past.

It’s amazing to realize that by studying Orion stars, we’re also uncovering clues about how solar systems, planets, and possibly even life itself came to be.

