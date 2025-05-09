Beauty in art lifts the mind and awakens higher thought

Beauty has long captured our attention. From ancient times to modern life, people have turned to art for more than decoration.

Now, there’s scientific evidence that stopping to appreciate beauty – really stopping to take it in – can help us think beyond the moment.

A new study from the University of Cambridge shows that reflecting on beautiful works of art can push our minds into a different gear.

Instead of getting caught in the routine of daily life, we may begin to think more abstractly. That means we start considering the bigger picture – beyond the to-do lists and small details.

Power of beauty in art

Psychologists from the University of Cambridge set up an experiment in Kettle’s Yard, the university’s modern art gallery. They used the gallery as a kind of living lab to test how people respond to artistic beauty.

Participants viewed handmade ceramic pieces by artist Lucie Rie. One group was asked to focus on the beauty of each object and rate it. Another group simply matched each object with a line drawing.

Everyone was then tested on how they interpret everyday concepts like writing a letter or locking a door. Were they focused on the physical action, or on its deeper meaning?

The results were clear. Those who focused on beauty were more likely to think in abstract ways. Participants also reported stronger emotional reactions – they felt moved, inspired, or enlightened.

A shift in mindset

Simone Schnall is a professor of experimental social psychology at Cambridge and senior author of the study. She noted that many philosophers throughout history have suggested that engaging with aesthetic beauty invokes a special kind of psychological state.

“Our research indicates that engaging with the beauty of art can enhance abstract thinking and promote a different mindset to our everyday patterns of thought – shifting us into a more expansive state of mind,” said Schnall.

“This is known as psychological distancing, when one snaps out of the mental trappings of daily life and focuses more on the overall picture.”

Why simpler art speaks louder

The choice of art mattered too. The team deliberately avoided bold or dramatic artworks.

“Ceramics were ideal for our purposes,” said Schnall. “A glorious painting by an Old Master would be too striking. We needed art that is subtle in form, requiring a focused contemplation of the nature of beauty.”

Even among participants who already had artistic hobbies, the effect of engaging with beauty was stronger.

People with artistic interests in the beauty group scored more than 25% higher in abstract thinking than their counterparts who only completed the line-drawing task.

Researchers also measured the emotional responses. On average, those in the beauty group felt 23% more “transformed” than those in the control group. But interestingly, they didn’t report being any happier. This suggests that the power of beauty lies in shifting thought patterns, not just lifting moods.

“Visiting an art museum is not just a pleasant way to spend an afternoon, it may actually change how we think about our lives,” said Schnall.

Escaping screens through art

It’s easy to go through the day focused only on what needs doing next. Screens keep us locked into routines. We check off tasks. We swipe, scroll, and reply. What’s harder is making time to think freely, or to step back from the flow of things.

“People today are often tethered to their devices, and we usually think in very concrete terms when we’re doing something on a screen,” added Schnall.

“It’s becoming much rarer to zone out and just let the mind wander, but that’s when we think in ways that broaden our horizons. Admiring the beauty of art may be the ideal way to trigger the abstract cognitive processes increasingly lost in a world of screens and smartphones.”

Beauty isn’t just felt – it’s understood

The Cambridge team’s study adds to a growing body of research on how our environments shape our thinking. It also raises the idea that museums and galleries can play an important role beyond entertainment or education. They may actually help us live more thoughtful, reflective lives.

“Our findings offer empirical support for a long-standing philosophical idea that beauty appreciation can help people detach from their immediate practical concerns and adopt a broader, more abstract perspective,” said Dr. Elzė Sigutė Mikalonytė, lead author of the study and a researcher at Cambridge’s Department of Psychology.

This research is part of a larger project supported by the Templeton Religion Trust, exploring whether art can contribute to human flourishing and meaningful living. Based on what the researchers have found so far, the answer might be yes – if we take the time to really look.

The full study was published in the journal Empirical Studies of the Arts.

