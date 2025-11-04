Beaver Moon: The closest supermoon of 2025 brightens the skies this week

If you step outside this week and look toward the eastern horizon after sunset, you might notice the moon shining a little brighter than usual.

This is not your eyes playing tricks on you – it’s one of the closest supermoons we have seen in years.

Known as the Beaver Moon, this month’s full moon will be the largest and brightest of 2025. It’s also the closest that the moon will come to Earth all year, and you won’t need a telescope or even a dark sky to see it.

What is a supermoon?

The moon’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle. It travels in a slightly stretched oval, which means there are times when it’s nearer to Earth (perigee) and times when it’s farther away (apogee).

When a full moon occurs near perigee, the result is what astronomers call a supermoon – a full moon that appears bigger and brighter because of its proximity to our planet.

According to NASA, a supermoon can look up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest full moon of the year.

The Beaver Moon will come within just under 222,000 miles of Earth, making it the closest since 2019. It is the second of four supermoons that stretch from early fall into 2026.

The Beaver Moon follows October’s slightly smaller supermoon and precedes December’s “Cold Moon,” which will be the second-largest of the year.

After that, the sequence pauses until the so-called “Christmas supermoon” of December 24, 2026.

When to view the Beaver Moon

The Beaver Moon will reach its peak fullness at 8:20 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 5, but the best viewing time for North America will be at dusk on Thursday, November 6.

On Thursday morning, the moon will rise about 30 minutes after sunset, glowing low in the eastern sky.

Astronomer Lawrence Wasserman of Lowell Observatory noted that tides may be slightly higher during a supermoon because the moon is closer to Earth, but the difference is not very noticeable.

The tides reach their peak during full and new moons, when lunar and solar gravity combine. A supermoon intensifies this alignment, causing the ocean to respond with higher tides.

The story behind the Beaver Moon

Every full moon is known by a traditional name linked to seasonal changes. In North America, the November full moon is often called the Beaver Moon – the season when beavers are busy building their lodges and preparing for winter.

The full moon in November has also been known as the Hunter’s Moon and the Frosty Moon – names that reflect the lives of early North American and European communities.

Long before electricity or printed calendars, people used these lunar cycles to mark time, plan harvests, and prepare for the cold months ahead.

Earth’s steady companion

For all of the attention that supermoons receive, the science behind them is a reminder of how precisely Earth and its moon move together.

Their gravitational connection shapes ocean tides, influences the planet’s tilt, and provides a dependable cycle that has guided navigation, agriculture, and calendars for centuries.

The Beaver Moon will reach full illumination just nine hours after its closest point in orbit – an almost perfect alignment that shows how precisely the system works.

These patterns are so consistent that scientists can predict every full moon centuries into the future, down to the minute.

A full moon worth watching

The biggest full moon of 2025 won’t cause unusual tides or dramatic changes. What it offers instead is something simpler: a steady light that has watched over Earth for as long as people have been watching back.

For thousands of years, people have looked up at the same bright moon, using it to measure time, plan the upcoming seasons, and mark the passing of generations.

Long before telescopes or calendars, the full moon connected human life to the universe. It’s a reminder that even in an age of technology and discovery, nature is still in charge of time.

