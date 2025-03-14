Bee-friendly gardening: Why flower diversity is so important

With spring approaching, many people are already considering which flowers to plant. Flowers do more than simply make gardens look nice. They are an important source of food for birds and insects, particularly wild bees.

In cities, the appropriate combination of flowers can be the difference between healthy bee populations and unhealthy ones.

A recent study has explored how the properties of flowers affect urban bee populations.

The researchers discovered that a diverse range of flower sizes and shapes is crucial for supporting wild bee populations. A more varied floral landscape promotes a richer and more abundant bee community.

Why flower shape and size matter

Study co-author Carly Ziter is an associate professor in the Department of Biology in the Faculty of Arts and Science at Concordia University.

“We know that flowers are an important source of nutrition for bees, but not all flowers are created equal,” said Professor Ziter.

“Having a high diversity of flowers is a key to supporting bee populations, but our research goes one step further to show a possible mechanism: that having a diversity of floral species is important because they have different shapes and sizes.”

Flowers store nectar within their corolla – the tube-like structure formed by a ring of petals. Different bee species have different tongue lengths, which means some bees can only access nectar from specific flower shapes.

“This follows the idea of size-matching, where corollas are the right size for a certain type of bee’s proboscis or tongue, allowing it to effectively connect to the flower’s nectar,” noted Professor Ziter.

“So, whether a bee has a short or longer proboscis, they will be able to access the nutrition they need if there are multiple kinds of flower morphology nearby.”

Tracking bees in the city

The team collected data in July 2020 from 16 sites across the Island of Montreal, including community gardens, nature parks, and cemeteries.

The researchers recorded nearly 2,000 bee samples and identified 150 different species of flowers within small two-by-two-meter plots.

The density of flowers was measured, and the size of each corolla was documented using digital calipers.

A total of 94 different species of bees were observed during the study. While nectar samples were also collected, no firm connection was established between sugar content and bee diversity.

Plant diversity and the food web

“We wanted to see if there was an optimal value for corolla traits,” said Professor Ziter. “Was it better to have small corollas, medium ones, or a diversity of them? The results showed quite strongly that having a diversity of corolla sizes was important.”

Thriving bee populations play a vital role in pollination, supporting entire ecosystems and sustaining food supplies.

According to Professor Ziter, the study supports the belief that a diversity of flowers impacts the next trophic level, which contributes to an ecosystem’s food web in a way that goes far beyond bees.

How to make your garden bee-friendly

City planners, gardeners, and anyone interested in promoting biodiversity can apply these findings in practical ways.

“If you are planting, try to think about what makes these species different. Are they different colors? Are they different sizes? Do they bloom at different times? The more you can think about these different axes of variety in your own garden, the more you are likely to be better off in terms of supporting biodiversity,” said Professor Ziter.

By planting a diverse mix of flowers, urban residents can play a small but significant role in sustaining local bee populations and contributing to a healthier environment.

Choosing the right flowers for bees

For a bee-friendly garden, native plants are often the best choice since they have co-evolved with local species and provide the most suitable nectar and pollen.

Flowers with open, accessible petals are ideal for short-tongued bees, while tubular flowers cater to species with longer proboscises.

Bloom timing is another crucial factor. By planting a variety of flowers that bloom at different times throughout the growing season, gardeners can ensure a steady food supply for bees from early spring to late fall.

Perennial flowers such as coneflowers, milkweed, and goldenrod are excellent choices, as they return each year and require minimal maintenance.

Avoiding pesticide use and opting for organic gardening practices further enhances the bee-friendly environment.

The full study was published in the journal Ecological Applications.

