Beer vs. probiotics: How drinking a pint is great for gut health

We’ve all had that refreshing gulp of beer on a warm summer night or after a long, tiring day at work, but seldom do we associate beer with gut health.

After all, it’s usually the star of social gatherings, not dietary plans. But raise your glasses high and toast to this new and thought-provoking research from Dalian Medical University that reveals beer as not just a social lubricant, but potentially a gut-health enhancer.

The research’s beacon, Dr. Jianxin Li, presents beer as more than just a frothy indulgence. He suggests that this age-old beverage, often referred to as ‘liquid bread’, could be providing more than just a welcome chill on a balmy evening.

Beer as a historical delight

It’s pretty hard to imagine a world without beer, and history confirms its long-standing relationship with humanity. Traces of beer consumption date back to around 9,000 years ago in China.

From ancient Babylonian feasts to present-day festivities, beer’s cultural significance is underscores its pivotal role in human civilization.

It holds an unshakable position as the most consumed alcoholic beverage globally — only water and tea surpass it.

Interestingly, beer wasn’t solely a source of joy as early as the third millennium BC; Babylonians were recording beer recipes on clay tablets.

The narrative that beer functioned as ‘liquid bread’ might have more depth than previously thought, with recent research suggesting health benefits.

Making beer: The key gut-healthy ingredients

Making beer starts with four main ingredients: water, malt, hops, and yeast. First, you soak malted barley in hot water to get those sugars out, which is called mashing.

Then, you boil the sugary liquid — known as wort — and toss in some hops to give the beer its unique flavor and aroma.

After boiling, cool down the wort and move it to a fermenter, where you’ll add the yeast. The yeast will munch on the sugars, turning them into alcohol and carbon dioxide, which creates those nice bubbles in the beer.

Once fermentation wraps up, let the beer settle and mature so the flavors can develop and any unwanted bits can drop out.

Finally, you bottle or keg the beer, adding a little extra sugar for natural carbonation, or you can use CO2 for a quicker method.

The whole journey from grain to glass can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on the beer style and the brewer’s vibe.

How gut health connects to beer

The question on everyone’s lips: What makes beer a potential ally for gut health?

Dr. Li’s research reveals that beer, rich in vital amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, and bioactive substances, can benefit our gut when consumed in moderation.

These nutrients, broken down and fermented by our gut’s microbial community, can regulate immunity and overall gut health.

Intriguingly, the study suggests that beer’s bacteria can enhance arterial function and immune response, especially in healthy, non-smoking adults.

So, while you’re relishing that cold pint, you might be boosting your body’s defenses. Cheers to that!

Microecological magic of beer

The blessings of beer aren’t limited to boosting the health of your gut bacteria. The research advances the concept of beer as a ‘microecological modulator.’

This refers to its capacity to minimize cancer risk, ease cardiovascular issues, and manage metabolic syndrome.

Several studies confirm these claims, showing that moderate beer consumption can lower heart disease risk, improve circulation, and even help fend off upper respiratory infections.

From heart health to bone health, beer seems to be a gift that keeps on giving. Beer is rich in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) — the ‘good’ cholesterol, and polyphenols, which protect the heart.

It also contains dietary silicon, supporting bone growth and strength. Some studies even suggest that moderate beer consumption can enhance bone density in older women and lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Beer and your microbiome

Beer does wonders for your gut’s microbiome. Loaded with dietary fiber and some probiotics, it helps maintain your gut’s healthy microbial balance. By promoting beneficial bacteria’s growth, beer might support overall gut health.

Beyond gut health, beer potentially offers several unexpected health benefits. Compounds in beer, like xanthohumol, have neuroprotective properties that might help preserve cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Beer’s high water content makes it a diuretic, helping in kidney function and reducing kidney stones risk.

In addition, beer contains several B vitamins, including B2, B3, B5, B6, and folate. These are essential for cellular function and energy metabolism, adding another layer to beer’s potential health benefits.

Future of beer and gut health

In sum, the study from Dalian Medical University opens up an intriguing dialogue about beer’s role in our diets. Could beer become a regular player in discussions on gut health and immune function?

Dr. Li and his team believe it’s a possibility worth exploring.

Needless to say, moderation is key. While beer offers several health benefits, over-consumption can have negative impact on health.

Always remember, not all beers are created equal. Low or non-alcoholic beers fortified with bioactive substances, like fiber or antioxidants, might provide the most significant health benefits.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–