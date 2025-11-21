Bettongs can bite through seeds that would break other animals’ jaws

Nature often surprises us with quiet forms of strength. Some animals stand out through size or speed, while others rely on rare skills shaped slowly through evolution. Bettongs belong to the second group.

These small marsupials show remarkable problem-solving abilities that reveal deeper stories about survival in demanding landscapes.

Their talent for opening extremely hard seeds demonstrates how biology adapts to extreme tasks, even in tiny bodies.

How bettongs feed

Bettongs spend much of their time digging for fungi, roots and tubers. Two species, the boodie and the woylie, also open sandalwood and quandong seeds that resist most animals. These seeds demand immense pressure.

Researchers wondered how such small marsupials can perform this difficult task with ease.

“These seeds are extraordinarily tough, needing bite forces much higher than typical rabbit sized animals can produce to crack them open,” noted lead author Maddison Randall from Flinders University.

Seeds that push skulls to the limit

Scientists have learned that skull shape often matches the toughest actions an animal performs. Bones must withstand peak strain even when those tasks happen rarely.

This idea connects with Liem’s paradox, which says that animals might appear generalist yet still carry structures shaped by rare but extreme foods.

Bettongs fit this idea well because these seeds push their skulls to their limits. Their strong jaws show how extreme demands can guide evolution even when seeds form a small part of the diet.

Different skull solutions

Randall and her team discovered that the two seed-cracking species did not evolve identical solutions. The boodie developed a shorter face that improves mechanical advantage.

“The boodie has a shorter face than the other species. This gives it more leverage, allowing harder biting. But the woylie does not have a shorter face. It instead has a reinforced part of the skull where biting the seeds takes place,” said Professor Vera Weisbecker.

The woylie focuses force on a deep, chisel shaped premolar placed further back in the jaw. These differences show many to one mapping, where different forms reach the same goal.

Skull demands of different diets

Diet variety also shapes their skulls. The woylie relies heavily on underground fungi. This reliance might explain its longer snout, which increases internal surface area and improves smell detection.

The boodie eats more roots and tough vegetation, which encourages a sturdier face.

These influences help explain why both species open the same seeds yet show different skull adaptations. Their diets place separate demands on bone strength and sensory needs.

Bettongs handle extreme seeds

Studies on skull evolution show that facial length and jaw design often reflect how animals use their bite during demanding tasks.

Shorter faces produce higher bite forces. Longer faces support better smell and sometimes lighter biting. Bettongs reveal this balance clearly.

The boodie’s short face suits heavy pressure. The woylie’s longer face suits scent based foraging. Yet both still handle extreme seed strength by using unique structural solutions around the premolars.

Skulls change with feeding conditions

Researchers also found differences between wild and captive skull shapes. Captive bettongs often show altered cranial structures because their diets lack the natural strain of hard foods. This plasticity means skulls can change with feeding conditions.

Conservation teams must consider this when breeding animals for release. Diet in captivity must match wild mechanical demands. These findings help future programs avoid mismatches between captive and wild morphology.

“Understanding animal dietary needs and their associated adaptations is invaluable information for conservation of threatened species,” noted study co-author Dr. Rex Mitchell.

Bettongs face habitat loss and predators. Knowing their mechanical limits and food needs can guide reintroduction efforts.

Woylies need areas rich in fungi as well as seed resources. Boodies need landscapes with tougher plants that suit their stronger bites. These details help scientists choose the right habitats for long term success.

Ecological significance of bettongs

Bettongs act as soil engineers. Their digging mixes earth, spreads seeds and improves water movement. These actions support healthier forests and woodlands.

When they crack hard seeds, they also influence plant regeneration. Their roles extend far beyond their size. Their survival helps maintain ecological balance across many regions.

Bettongs show how evolution shapes many answers to the same challenge. Their diverse skull forms reveal hidden histories of diet, behavior and environment. Their ability to open near unbreakable seeds shows nature’s creativity at work.

Even in small bodies, powerful solutions rise under pressure. They remind us that resilience comes in many forms, often carried by animals we overlook.

The study is published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

