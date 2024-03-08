Bio-hybrid jellyfish robots help in ocean exploration

Beneath the ocean’s mysterious depths, a revolution in exploration is brewing. Researchers at California Institute of Technology (Caltech) are pioneering a unique approach: bio-hybrid jellyfish robots.

The robots combine living jellyfish with tiny electronics, transforming them into data-gathering machines. Consequently, this project unlocks the potential to explore Earth’s final frontier, with profound implications for climate research and beyond.

Engineering the bio-hybrid jellyfish robot

Bio-hybrid jellyfish robots combine the natural swimming power of jellyfish with human ingenuity. The researchers implanted tiny electronics to improve their swimming, and a custom-designed cap to help them carry essential sensors.

Professor John Dabiri, who led the research, envisions these engineered jellyfish as independent underwater data-gathering machines. They will be capable of venturing into the ocean’s depths, autonomously collecting vital information on temperature, salinity, and oxygen levels. These are all crucial metrics that scientists track to monitor the ongoing effects of climate change on our oceans.

Purpose of creating robot jellyfish

The motivation behind this bio-hybrid jellyfish robots stems from understanding of the ocean’s role in shaping our climate. Despite its importance, our knowledge of the ocean, particularly beyond the surface layer, remains surprisingly limited.

“It’s well known that the ocean is critical for determining our present and future climate on land, and yet, we still know surprisingly little about the ocean, especially away from the surface,” Dabiri explains. Thus, he aims to shift this narrative through a novel approach, drawing inspiration from jellyfish, nature’s adept ocean explorers.

Jellyfish, with their capacity to navigate the ocean’s vast and varied environments without a brain or the ability to sense pain, present an ethical and practical foundation for this research. Collaborating with bioethicists, Dabiri’s team has developed these biohybrid applications in a manner that respects ethical standards.

Prior experiments involved implanting jellyfish with an electronic “pacemaker” to control their swimming speed. The trials revealed that faster-swimming jellyfish are more efficient, using only twice as much energy to swim three times faster than their normal pace.

Capabilities of the jellyfish robot

To assess the enhanced capabilities of these biohybrid jellyfish robots, a massive vertical aquarium was constructed within Caltech’s Guggenheim Laboratory. This unique facility allows researchers to simulate deep-ocean conditions, providing insights into the jellyfish’s performance under various conditions.

The preliminary results are promising: jellyfish equipped with both the swimming pacemaker and forebody can swim up to 4.5 times faster than their natural counterparts while carrying a payload, at a cost of about $20 per jellyfish. This presents a cost-effective alternative to traditional oceanographic exploration methods, which can be prohibitively expensive.

Future directions

Looking ahead, Professor Dabiri is optimistic about the potential of these robotic jellyfish not only to enhance our understanding of the ocean but also to pave the way for future innovations in ocean exploration.

“I’m really excited to see what we can learn by simply observing these parts of the ocean for the very first time,” said Professor Dabiri.

While current capabilities are limited to straight-line swimming, ongoing research aims to enable directional control, allowing for comprehensive exploration of the ocean’s vast and varied landscapes.

The research received support from the National Science Foundation and the Charles Lee Powell Foundation. As we stand on the brink of a new era in oceanographic exploration, the possibilities are boundless – promising new insights into our planet’s most enigmatic and vital ecosystem.

The full study was published in the journal Bioinspiration & Biomimetics.

