Bioengineered 'super plant' acts as a natural indoor air purifier

Plants have always been the unsung heroes of our homes, quietly converting carbon dioxide into oxygen and purifying our air while we go about our lives. But what if they could do more?

What if they could actively combat the invisible pollutants that lurk in our indoor air? Enter Neo Px, the bioengineered pothos plant poised to revolutionize the way we purify our homes.

Hidden dangers of indoor air

Recent studies have shown that the air quality within our homes can be surprisingly worse than the air outside. In fact, indoor air can contain two to five times the amount of pollutants compared to outdoor air.

A significant contributor to this problem is a group of chemicals called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. These gaseous pollutants are emitted from a wide range of common household items, including cleaning products, furniture, paints, and building materials.

Even seemingly harmless objects like gas stoves, carpets, air fresheners, and personal care products can release VOCs into the air we breathe.

Over time, the accumulation of these pollutants can significantly degrade indoor air quality, potentially leading to health issues.

The health implications of VOC exposure are nothing to sneeze at. “These chemicals are associated with a range of adverse health effects, including cancer, especially for the young, older people, and people who are already vulnerable,” said Tracey Woodruff, a professor of reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

“They can bring respiratory related effects or reproductive health effects… like adverse pregnancy outcomes, preterm birth, miscarriages, as well as neurological disorders like Parkinson’s.”

A pretty air purifying plant

The air purifier may appear to be a typical pothos plant with its familiar variegated foliage, but it is far from ordinary. This innovative houseplant has been enhanced with a unique feature: a carefully engineered microbiome.

This microbiome, a community of beneficial microorganisms, is the key to Neo Px’s exceptional air-purifying abilities.

Unlike regular houseplants that passively absorb some pollutants, Neo Px actively breaks down and neutralizes harmful VOCs through the metabolic action of its microbiome.

“This bacteria colonizes the plant’s roots, soil and leaves…[and] absorbs the VOCs to grow and reproduce. The plant is there to create this ecosystem for the bacteria. So we have a symbiotic system between plants and bacteria,” explains Lionel Mora, co-founder of Neoplants, the French startup behind Neo Px.

Future of air purification via plants

While the current version of Neo Px relies on a microbiome to purify the air, Neoplants has even bigger plans for the future.

They envision genetically modified plants that can directly metabolize VOCs, further enhancing their air-purifying capabilities.

Beyond indoor air quality, Neoplants sees the potential for their technology to address global challenges like climate change.

The company is actively researching the potential of genetically modifying trees to enhance their capacity for carbon dioxide absorption, a critical step in combating climate change.

Additionally, they are exploring the development of crop varieties that are more resilient to drought conditions, offering a potential solution to the increasing threat of water scarcity in many regions.

These ambitious goals are underpinned by the company’s strong foundation in plant science and biotechnology, positioning them as a leader in the field of plant-based solutions for a sustainable future.

Green investment in a cleaner future

Google product manager Vincent Nallatamby, an early investor in Neoplants, is a testament to the product’s appeal. He proudly displays his Neo Px in his San Francisco home, a testament to the plant’s aesthetic and functional value.

“It’s more my wife who takes care of them, except this one. This one’s me!” Nallatamby jokes.

As more and more people become aware of the hidden dangers of indoor air pollution, it’s clear that Neo Px has tapped into a growing demand for healthier, more sustainable living. This is a movement towards a future where our homes are not only beautiful but also actively contribute to our well-being.

With its innovative approach to air purification and its commitment to a greener future, Neo Px is not just a super plant; it’s a super solution for a cleaner, healthier world.

—–

—–