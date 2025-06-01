Biologists discover what Megalodons ate to reach their required 100,000 calories per day
06-01-2025

Biologists discover what Megalodons ate to reach their required 100,000 calories per day

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

Megalodon has long captured people’s imaginations. Many envision a monster with a diet of massive marine creatures, but new research challenges that picture in unexpected ways.

Dr. Jeremy McCormack from the Department of Geosciences at Goethe University Frankfurt and a team of international researchers investigated fossilized shark teeth.

They used a method that tracks zinc isotopes, which are slightly different versions of the same element, to figure out how megalodon fit into prehistoric ecosystems.

Megalodon’s diet was random

The new approach relied on comparing the zinc in megalodon teeth to that in smaller sharks, ancient dolphins, and other ocean dwellers.

Scientists learned that this giant species probably ate prey beyond huge mammals.

They discovered proof that the teeth held chemical signs of a wide dining range, which surprised many who assumed megalodon stayed fixated on large contenders.

“Megalodon was by all means flexible enough to feed on marine mammals and large fish, from the top of the food pyramid as well as lower levels, depending on availability,” said Dr. McCormack.

This viewpoint breaks from older theories that painted the animal as a hunter locked on whale-like targets. It suggests a predator that adapted its diet as opportunities arose.

Zinc in megalodon’s diet

“Determining tooth zinc isotope ratios has once again proven to be a valuable instrument for paleoecological reconstructions,” said Dr. McCormack.

Zinc readings in ancient animal teeth have emerged as an unusual way to identify past feeding habits.

Teeth are often the most durable parts left behind from sharks, which means they hold crucial data about everyday life in prehistoric waters.

Experts compared findings to living sharks that show wide-ranging eating behaviors. Modern species with big appetites will go after many types of prey, from fish to smaller marine mammals.

These similarities hint that megalodon, often viewed as the biggest sea villain, may have resembled some of today’s apex hunters in terms of adaptability.

Changing food sources

The Miocene epoch gave rise to ecosystems quite different from what we see now, yet certain basic rules of survival applied.

Large predators needed food with enough energy content to keep them going. Yet the results here indicate that megalodon was not as specialized as some believed. It must have had enough flexibility to snack on whatever was available.

This discovery also hints that megalodon might have faced challenges if its preferred prey numbers dwindled. An adaptable style usually helps top hunters succeed when prey shifts or becomes scarce.

However, smaller competitors might have nudged megalodon into a corner when food sources changed across the ages.

Being big didn’t save megalodon

“It gives us important insights into how the marine communities have changed over geologic time, but more importantly the fact that even ‘supercarnivores’ are not immune to extinction,” said Paleobiologist Kenshu Shimada from DePaul University in Chicago. Indeed, giant size alone does not guarantee indefinite success.

Many factors, including habitat shifts, growing competition from other sharks, and transformations in marine mammal populations, may have hit megalodon hard.

This new approach reminds us that big teeth do not always mean unchallenged supremacy. Survival in the ocean depends on more than raw power and wide jaws.

The study also uncovered location-based differences in what these sharks ate.

Teeth from the Passau region showed zinc isotope levels that pointed to prey lower on the food chain, while those from the Sigmaringen region reflected more high-ranking prey.

This suggests that megalodon didn’t have one fixed diet but adjusted based on what was available in its environment. These shifts could have been caused by water depth, prey diversity, or even climate changes over time.

Modern shark show similar patterns

Some living sharks also show a knack for opportunistic feeding. White sharks are known to chase seals, fish, and even seabirds if the chance arises.

Comparisons between these modern apex predators and megalodon reveal parallels that help us imagine the lives of ancient giants roaming the seas.

Researchers are eager to explore tooth samples from other time periods and regions. They hope to see if megalodon’s varied menu was a temporary strategy or a long-term trend that characterized many shark groups across different habitats.

Megalodon had to adapt to survive

Today’s oceans still hold fearsome hunters, but none on the size scale of megalodon. That presence may have vanished forever, yet its story continues to captivate.

The latest findings present a shark that seized every edible opportunity, highlighting that even the mightiest must adapt or disappear.

The blend of biology and chemistry unlocks secrets of those who left few traces behind. Investigations into paleoecology promise even more surprises, showing that we can piece together the past and gain wisdom for the future.

The study is published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

Image Credit: Uwe Dettmar for Goethe University

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/08/earth-tipping-points_system-collapse_climate-warming_1m.jpg
06-01-2025
Scientists find that major Earth systems are on the verge of total collapse
2025/05/polar-warming-threatens-ocean-currents-east-coast-flooding.jpg
06-01-2025
Scientists warn that polar warming might alter ocean currents and cause massive flooding in the U.S.
Megalodon,Shark,Attacking,In,Front.
06-01-2025
Biologists discover what Megalodons ate to reach their required 100,000 calories per day
2025/05/Supergiant-amphipod-discovered-living-across-all-major-oceans.jpg
05-31-2025
Massive crustaceans, like these giant shrimp, are much more common than scientists believed
2025/05/hydrothermal-vent_black-smoker_image-montage_credit-UBremen_1m.jpg
05-31-2025
Incredible 'black smokers' discovered in a part of the deep ocean where they should not exist
2025/05/after-50-years-science-creates-most-resistant-diamond.jpg
05-31-2025
After fifty years of trying, science has created the toughest diamond on Earth in a laboratory
2025/05/Ocean-carbon2.jpg
05-31-2025
Marine robots are exploring the ocean's role in climate control
2025/05/Beer-chemicals.jpg
05-31-2025
Some popular beers in the U.S. contain 'forever chemicals'
2025/05/dinosaur_Dacentrurus-armatus_stegosaur-skull-complete_credit-Teruel-Dinopolis_1.jpg
05-31-2025
Most-complete Stegosaur skull ever found forces rewrite of plated dinosaur history
2025/05/Dog-blink3.jpg
05-31-2025
Scientists believe dogs have a hidden language that involves blinking
2025/05/drinking-8-10-glasses-water-controls-blood-sugar-diabetics.jpg
05-31-2025
Drinking this amount of water per day helps control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes
2025/05/Brain-emotions-.jpg
05-31-2025
How emotions build in the brain - and why they linger
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved