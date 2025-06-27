Biomass satellite mission sends first images of Earth's most extreme environments

Carrying the first P-band synthetic-aperture radar ever flown in space, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Biomass satellite lifted off less than two months ago with a simple but demanding goal: to chart the trunks, branches, and stems of every forest on Earth.

By mapping that woody material, scientists can finally calculate how much carbon the world’s trees lock away – and how those stocks shift year by year as climate and land-use pressures grow.

The spacecraft is in the early stages of commissioning, a period when engineers check every system and tweak instrument settings.

First Biomass satellite images impress

The spacecraft is in the early stages of commissioning, a period when engineers check every system and tweak instrument settings.

Even at this stage, Biomass is producing imagery so detailed and vivid that the mission team recently revealed the first samples at ESA’s Living Planet Symposium.

“As is routine, we’re still in the commissioning phase, fine-tuning the satellite to ensure it delivers the highest quality data to accurately determine how much carbon is stored in the world’s forests,” said ESA’s Biomass Project Manager, Michael Fehringer.

“Biomass is equipped with novel space technology, so we’ve been closely monitoring its performance in orbit, and we’re very pleased to report that everything is functioning smoothly.”

“Its first images are nothing short of spectacular,” he said. “They’re only a mere glimpse of what is still to come.”

The agency released five forest scenes and two surprise targets – one in the Sahara Desert, another in Antarctica – that demonstrate the radar’s power.

Vivid shots of Amazon forests

The debut frame showcases a broad swath of northern Bolivia. Hues of green signal dense rainforest, while reds highlight floodplains and wetlands, and blue-violet patches mark open savanna.

Cutting across the tableau is the meandering Beni River as it flows from the Andes toward Brazil.

In places that have seen heavy agricultural expansion, such as Bolivia’s lowlands, thick forest has given way to farmland. Biomass will let scientists calculate how much carbon those clearances have released.

This image from the Biomass satellite features part of Bolivia. Bolivia has experienced significant deforestation, ranking among the highest globally for primary forest loss. Although there are complex reasons at play, this is primarily driven by forest clearance for agricultural expansion. Click image to enlarge. Credit: ESA

A companion view from the optical Sentinel-2 mission looks similar to the untrained eye, but it captures only the forest canopy.

Biomass, by contrast, records reflections all the way to ground level, revealing the three-dimensional forest structure that is essential for precise carbon accounting.

Biomass satellite radar photos

Another early pass sweeps over the Brazilian Amazon, where pink and crimson tones expose seasonally flooded forests, and deep greens outline rugged uplands.

Over Indonesia’s Halmahera Island, the radar paints lava-sculpted terrain beneath dense jungle, even pinpointing Mount Gamkonora, an active volcano.

Each image underlines the advantage of long-wavelength radar: it can see through leaf and branch to the landforms below.

“Looking at these first images, it’s clear to see that our Earth Explorer Biomass satellite is set to deliver on its promise,” said ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programs, Simonetta Cheli. “We fully expect that this new mission will provide a groundbreaking leap in our ability to understand Earth’s forests.”

“By combining cutting-edge radar technology with scientific excellence, we can unlock vital insights into carbon storage, climate change, and the health of our planet’s precious forest ecosystems.”

Beneath sand, ice, and forests

Engineers designed Biomass primarily for forests, but P-band signals can penetrate up to five meters of dry sand – enough to trace buried riverbeds in deserts – and slip into ice to map glacier flow.

A striking glimpse of Chad’s Tibesti Mountains shows the radar slicing across sandy basins and ancient volcanic ridges, hinting at hidden water reservoirs that could aid arid-zone planning.

The Antarctic image is equally intriguing: despite surface snow, radar echoes outline the valleys of the Transantarctic Mountains and track the slow creep of the Nimrod Glacier toward the Ross Ice Shelf. Future data could refine models of ice-sheet stability and sea-level rise.

Repeat views add dimension

While one-off scenes are dramatic, Biomass will make its biggest impact through repeated coverage. The satellite’s novel sampling scheme combines observations made from slightly different angles over a 200-day cycle.

With such a method, scientists can reconstruct forest height and wood volume in three dimensions, producing global biomass maps every year for at least five years.

Those maps will feed carbon-cycle models, help nations report on climate mitigation goals, and monitor whether conservation policies actually keep carbon in trees.

Bright future for the Biomass satellite

Commissioning continues through the summer: ground teams will calibrate radar pulses, validate positioning, and analyze signal-to-noise ratios. Once the mission declares full readiness, data will flow freely to researchers worldwide.

The first images suggest that Biomass has plenty more to reveal – whether it is spotlighting hidden waterways under Saharan dunes or weighing every stand of timber from the Congo Basin to Siberia.

As climate negotiators chase reliable inventories of carbon sources and sinks, ESA’s newest Earth Explorer is poised to deliver the definitive ledger for the planet’s forests, and perhaps much more besides.

To see more of the first Biomass satellite images and videos, click here…

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–