Bird extinctions shatter the harmonious balance of nature

The human-driven extinction of hundreds of bird species over the past 130,000 years has led to a significant depletion in avian functional diversity, according to a new study.

But what does the term “functional diversity” mean? Simply, it refers to the various roles and functions that birds undertake within their environment. From pest control to pollination, our feathered friends play a critical part in maintaining a healthy planet.

The study further reveals that this extinction wave eradicated approximately 3 billion years of unique evolutionary history. That’s like cutting off a limb from the tree of life, noted the researchers. But what does this mean for us?

Layers of bird extinction

While it’s true that humans have been chipping away at the richness of species for centuries, the knock-on effects of these extinctions are less understood.

Recent research led by the University of Birmingham sheds light on the severe implications of the ongoing biodiversity crisis and the need to recognize the environmental roles we’re losing due to extinction.

Remember the Dodo? Or the more recent Kaua’i ōō songbird declared extinct in 2023? Scientists have verified at least 600 bird species lost due to human interference since the Late Pleistocene when modern humans began to disperse globally.

Loss of functional diversity

Dr. Tom Matthews from the University of Birmingham is the lead author of the study.

“The sheer number of bird species that have become extinct is of course a big part of the extinction crisis but what we also need to focus on is that every species has a job or function within the environment and therefore plays a really important role in its ecosystem,” said Dr. Matthews.

From insects-eating birds controlling pests to scavenger birds recycling dead matter – these are just some of the functions birds perform in their respective ecosystems.

Some birds like hummingbirds are important pollinators. When they go extinct, these valuable contributions (the functional diversity) go with them.

Cascading impacts of bird extinction

With the extinction of bird species, we’re losing more than just unique creatures.

The researchers found that the scale of human-induced bird extinctions has led to a loss of approximately 3 billion years of unique evolutionary history and 7% of global avian functional diversity – a significantly larger amount than suggested by the number of extinctions alone.

These losses may trigger a domino effect, leading to reduced flower pollination, weakened seed dispersal, an upsurge in pest populations, and disease outbreaks due to reduced consumption of carrion.

Moreover, the shrinking global bird population might hamper the ability of many plant species to adapt to current and future climate changes.

Importance of public awareness

To truly address the crisis of bird extinction and its broader ecological impact, we must first tackle the knowledge gap surrounding biodiversity. Many people remain unaware of the complex ecological functions that birds fulfill and the implications of their loss.

Public education and widespread dissemination of scientific findings are crucial in transforming how we approach biodiversity conservation.

Informative campaigns and community engagement can foster an understanding of how interconnected our survival is with the natural world, prompting more support for conservation efforts.

As awareness grows, so too does the potential for policy change and increased funding for conservation projects aimed at preserving our planet’s natural heritage.

Reversing the course

In response to this crisis, scientists and conservationists are developing innovative strategies to halt further extinctions and restore avian biodiversity. Habitat restoration and the creation of bird-friendly environments are critical components of these efforts.

Policies that protect critical habitats from development and pollution are essential, as well as the restoration of degraded environments to support bird populations.

Additionally, breeding programs and wildlife corridors can encourage the reintroduction and dispersal of endangered bird species across regions.

Technology also plays a significant role, with advancements in data collection and analysis helping identify priority areas for conservation.

Collaborative international efforts are required to address the global nature of this crisis, emphasizing that a diverse and thriving avian population is vital for the health of our planet.

Conservation and restoration

“These results are a timely reminder that the current extinction crisis is not just about species numbers,” said Dr. Matthews.

“By identifying declines in avian functional and phylogenetic diversity driven by human actions, our findings highlight the urgent need to understand and predict the impacts of past anthropogenic extinctions on ecosystem function in order to prepare for the magnitude of expected future loss from the projected 1,000 bird species that are expected to die out completely over the next two centuries.”

“This information is vital for setting effective targets for global conservation strategies, as well as ecosystem restoration and rewilding efforts.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

