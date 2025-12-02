Bird services that keep ecosystems stable are vanishing

Wild birds take on all kinds of quiet jobs that help keep the natural world steady. They spread seeds across long stretches of forest, keep insects from overwhelming crops, and play a big part in helping plants grow.

These tasks hold ecosystems together, yet they are often overlooked. But as people continue to reshape land at a fast pace, the support systems birds provide are starting to thin out.

Bird services balance ecosystems

Many regions are losing the mix of bird behaviors that once kept their ecosystems steady, and that loss comes with real consequences.

Researchers across the world have been watching what happens as natural spaces are cleared, paved, or plowed.

A recent study shows a clear trend. When landscapes change, fewer bird species remain to take on the range of ecological tasks that once kept things balanced.

That becomes a serious issue because many of these tasks rely on more than one species to stay stable.

Birds are losing key roles

The study draws on data for nearly 3,700 bird species from 1,200 sites worldwide. The results show that habitat modification such as urban growth and agricultural expansion reduces the number of species that carry out vital roles like pollination, seed dispersal and predation.

Natural ecosystems usually have several species performing each of these tasks – a setup known as functional redundancy. When one species declines, another can pick up the slack. It acts as insurance for the ecosystem.

The research team used computer-based extinction simulations to understand what happens when this backup system disappears.

The collapse of essential bird services

The researchers found that land-use change strips ecosystems of this buffer and leaves them more exposed to future biodiversity loss.

Thomas Weeks is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and lead author of the report.

“The decline in bird diversity after land-use change is well known, but until now it was generally thought that enough different types of birds survived for those degraded ecosystems to continue functioning as required,” said Weeks.

“Our analyses challenge that idea by showing that humans modify landscapes in a way that tends to remove all the slack in the system, meaning that any future environmental shocks can potentially cause a collapse of the essential services provided by wildlife.”

Why fewer roles mean bigger risks

As land is disturbed, a smaller set of bird species tends to remain. These species often tolerate noisy, busy or heavily altered environments, but they also tend to fill similar ecological niches.

This reduces overall functional diversity. It also leaves key roles unfilled, which can trigger a cascade of effects such as reduced forest regeneration, weaker carbon storage and more frequent crop pest outbreaks.

“A variety of bird species play key roles in supporting the ecosystems that we rely on, yet we are damaging habitat quality and thus the potential for species to fulfill their critical roles. It’s time that more is done to safeguard the future of biodiversity,” said Professor David Edwards.

The study also highlights a subtle issue. Even when the total number of species remains fairly high, the loss of functional redundancy leaves ecosystems fragile.

This pattern showed up across tropical forests, grasslands, and even polar regions. When multiple species no longer share key tasks, one unexpected shock can trigger a rapid collapse.

Protecting future ecosystems

The team drew on detailed information about each bird species. They examined diet, body size, beak shape, and wing shape to understand how each species contributes to ecological functions.

This study design allowed the researchers to investigate which roles disappear first as land use shifts.

They found that altered habitats become simplified, dominated by birds that occupy similar niches. Once this happens, ecosystems lose their depth and flexibility.

“With land-use change accelerating worldwide, our study highlights the urgency of managing and preserving functional diversity to ensure that future ecosystems continue to function in ways that help to support human life and economic stability.” said Professor Joseph Tobias.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

