Birds adapt their survival strategies to climate change

Birds have long been symbols of freedom and resilience, soaring through the skies and thriving in diverse environments. From the icy tundras to tropical rainforests, birds have developed survival strategies that allow them to endure the challenges of their surroundings.

Some species live at a rapid pace, reproducing as quickly as possible before their short lives end. Others take a slower approach, prioritizing longevity over frequent reproduction.

These strategies have evolved over millions of years, but the accelerating impacts of climate change could alter the balance.

A recent study led by Michigan State University (MSU) scientists explores how environmental conditions shape bird behavior. By analyzing nearly 7,500 non-migratory species, the researchers uncovered patterns that link climate variability to survival choices.

The study raises important questions about how birds will navigate a future defined by rising global temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns.

Birds use strategies based on climate

Every bird species faces unique challenges depending on where it lives. In regions with extreme seasonal fluctuations, birds must act fast to ensure their lineage continues.

These species, including finches and cardinals, reproduce quickly, placing more energy into raising offspring than into their own long-term survival. Their strategy relies on numbers – if enough young birds make it to adulthood, the species persists despite high mortality rates.

On the other hand, birds that inhabit areas with gradual, long-term climate variations tend to play a different game. These species, such as the sulfur-crested cockatoo, prioritize endurance.

They live longer, often skipping breeding during harsh years, knowing they will have opportunities to reproduce when conditions improve. This approach allows them to hedge their bets, ensuring that their offspring have a better chance of survival.

Study lead author Casey Youngflesh is a former postdoctoral researcher in MSU’s Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior Program.

“A lot of factors drive key components of life history,” said Youngflesh. “We wanted to synthesize these global data resources to see what environmental factors shape biodiversity.”

Global analysis of bird survival

To understand these patterns, the research team compiled a vast dataset of bird species from across the world. This effort represents one of the most comprehensive studies of resident birds, offering insights into how they respond to different environmental conditions.

By examining temperature variability across both short and long timescales, the researchers could determine which birds were more likely to take risks and which played the long game.

Birds in highly unpredictable climates, where temperatures shift dramatically within a single year, tend to invest in reproduction as soon as possible.

They cannot afford to wait for better conditions because the future remains uncertain. These birds live by a philosophy of seizing the moment, ensuring their genetic legacy continues despite the risks.

Conversely, birds facing climate changes that unfold over decades or centuries adapt in a more measured way. They rely on longevity as their advantage, opting to survive tough periods rather than gamble on uncertain reproduction.

This trade-off highlights the diversity of evolutionary strategies in response to environmental challenges.

Alarming pace of climate change

Although long-lived birds can withstand bad years by delaying reproduction, they also face a significant drawback. Their ability to adapt is slower than that of short-lived species.

Climate change is happening at an unprecedented pace, raising concerns about whether these survival strategies of birds will remain effective.

“If you only live a couple years, one bad year isn’t a big problem,” Youngflesh said. “But if you have two or more bad years in a row, you are in trouble. In variable, unpredictable environments, it may pay to live a long time.”

If extreme weather events become more frequent and erratic, even birds with historically successful strategies may struggle to keep up. The question remains: will evolution be fast enough to match the speed of environmental change?

Patterns across ecosystems

The study’s findings extend beyond any single region, revealing broad trends across different ecosystems.

Birds in boreal forests, grasslands, and tropical jungles all show similar responses to climate variability. Whether in dense forests or open plains, the balance between risk-taking and patience plays a crucial role in shaping survival.

Phoebe Zarnetske of the director of the Institute for Biodiversity, Ecology, Evolution, & Macrosystems (IBEEM) at MSU. She emphasized the importance of these global patterns.

“This study provides important insights about the roles that climate change and variability have in shaping the patterns of life on Earth,” said Zarnetske, noting it was a prime mission behind IBEEM’s funding of the study.

“Importantly, an interdisciplinary approach – combining insights from ecology and climate science – was key to uncovering how organisms respond to climate variability.”

The research raises new questions about how different bird populations will survive in the future. If some species struggle to adapt, their ecosystems could undergo significant shifts, altering food webs and interactions among species.

Role of extreme weather events

Interestingly, the study revealed that precipitation did not play a major role in determining birds’ survival strategies. However, co-author and climate scientist Lala Kounta pointed out that more extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and droughts, could add new pressures that researchers need to explore further.

“You have to understand these foundational theories before you can predict how things are going to change,” said IBEEM data scientist Kelly Kaspar.

“Seeing through all the noise and finding patterns is critical, and this has been a rare opportunity to work with different disciplines – I’m in fisheries and wildlife, others are in integrated biology, geography, climate studies. There’s a lot of different expertise here.”

By integrating data from various fields, researchers can gain a clearer picture of how climate affects biodiversity on a global scale.

Future of bird populations

The study sheds light on the intricate relationship between climate change and bird survival strategies. While some species may adapt quickly, others could face significant challenges as their traditional behaviors become less effective.

Scientists continue to explore these patterns, hoping to predict which species will thrive and which may struggle to keep pace with rapid environmental shifts.

Birds have adapted to changing conditions for millions of years, but the coming decades will test their resilience like never before. As climate change accelerates, their ability to make strategic decisions will determine their fate in an unpredictable world.

The study is published in the journal Ecology Letters.

