Birds are breathing in plastic - what does that mean for us?

Plastic pollution has long been a concern in oceans, rivers, and soil, but a new study reveals its presence in an unexpected place – the lungs of birds.

Tiny plastic particles drifting through the air are making their way into the respiratory systems of birds, raising concerns about how deeply plastic contamination has infiltrated ecosystems.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington, highlights how widespread microplastics have become in the environment.

Scientists have been increasingly worried about the impact of these pollutants, not just on wildlife but also on human health.

The air people breathe and the food they consume may contain more plastic than previously thought.

Birds as living environmental sensors

Shane DuBay, an assistant professor of biology at UTA and co-author of the study, explained why birds were chosen for the research.

“Birds serve as important indicators of environmental conditions,” said Professor DuBay. “They help us understand the state of the environment and make informed decisions about conservation and pollution control.”

Birds live everywhere, from busy cities to quiet forests, so they are useful for studying pollution. Since they travel long distances, scientists can see how pollution spreads across different areas.

Birds share many spaces with humans, which means that their exposure to airborne microplastics may indicate similar risks for people.

Plastic contamination in bird lungs

To understand the extent of plastic contamination in bird lungs, the researchers examined 56 wild birds from 51 different species.

All specimens came from the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in western China. The location provided a controlled setting where birds from various backgrounds interacted with human-made environments.

Scientists extracted lung samples and performed chemical tests to detect microplastics and even smaller nanoplastics. One method, laser direct infrared technology, helped count microplastic particles lodged in the lung tissue.

Another method, pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, identified nanoplastics that could enter the bloodstream through inhalation.

Shocking levels of plastic detected

The results of the study were alarming. Scientists found large amounts of tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics, inside the lungs of birds.

On average, each bird species had about 221 plastic particles in their lungs. When measured by weight, the researchers found 416 plastic particles per gram of lung tissue. The most common types of plastic were chlorinated polyethylene, used for coating wires and pipes, and butadiene rubber, which is found in car tires.

This means plastic is not just polluting water and soil – it is also floating in the air. If birds are breathing in these tiny plastic pieces, it raises concerns about what might be happening to humans.

People live in the same environments as birds, especially in cities. If birds are inhaling plastic, humans likely are too – without even knowing it.

Risks of airborne plastic in birds

There is no set rule for how much plastic in the lungs is considered safe. However, past research has shown that breathing in tiny plastic particles may cause serious health problems.

Scientists think inhaling plastic could lead to lung diseases, heart problems, and even cancer. Persistent exposure to plastic might also affect fertility and weaken the immune system.

Once plastic gets inside the body, it can build up in tissues, possibly causing long-term damage or inflammation. Some plastics also contain harmful chemicals that could interfere with how the body works.

Growing plastic crisis

Professor DuBay emphasized the urgent need to combat plastic pollution before it causes irreversible damage.

“Our research highlights an urgent need to address plastic pollution in our environments, as these contaminants can have far-reaching impacts on ecosystem health, as well as human health,” he said.

The study makes one thing clear – plastic waste isn’t just piling up in landfills or floating in the ocean. It’s in the air, drifting unseen, finding its way into the lungs of both birds and humans. Cutting back on plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental goal – it’s an urgent necessity.

Scientists need more research, more funding, more answers. How much plastic is truly in the air? What long-term damage does it cause? Until these questions are answered, the best step forward is simple: stop the spread before it gets worse.

The study is published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–