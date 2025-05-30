Birds are struggling to keep pace with a warming climate

For decades, scientists assumed that birds, with their ability to fly long distances and nest in a range of habitats, would cope better with a warmer climate than most other animals.

A new study from Yale University upends that optimism, showing that even the continent’s feathered high-flyers cannot relocate quickly enough to escape rising temperatures.

The researchers examined 406 bird species across North America. Using 20 years of sightings from thousands of volunteer birdwatchers and matched to detailed local weather records, the team asked a simple question: Can birds move far enough and fast enough to keep living in their preferred climate? The short answer is no.

Climate warming on the rise

During summer, many species did exactly what textbooks predict: they edged north or climbed to higher ground. On average, populations shifted between 40 and 50 miles toward cooler latitudes, trimming about 1.3°C from the heat they would otherwise have faced.

Yet the continent warmed even faster. In their newly adopted territories, birds still endured an average summer increase of roughly 1.35°C compared with the conditions in their original range two decades earlier.

Winter was worse. Although some species crept into chillier regions, those movements reduced the warming they experienced by only 11 percent.

Over 20 years, typical winter temperatures in the places birds actually occupied rose by a staggering 3.7 °C. Relocation shaved off barely half a degree.

Some birds stay behind

Birds that clock up marathon migrations coped best. The blue-winged warbler, an energetic insect-eater, shifted its breeding range more than 100 miles north, avoiding roughly two degrees of extra heat. Even success stories may falter as birds now face warmer climates than those at the start of the millennium.

At the other end of the scale are species essentially stuck in place. The cactus wren, tied to the thorny desert scrub of the American Southwest, barely budged.

Constrained by specialized habitat needs and competition for new territories, these birds face the full brunt of desert warming without an obvious escape route.

About three-quarters of species moved north or upslope, but their progress was limited and inconsistent. Males, females, and juveniles did not respond in lockstep. Many populations overshot suitable habitat or encountered barriers like mountains, farmland, or suburbs.

Wings can’t match warming

Lead scientist Jeremy Cohen, an associate research scientist in Yale’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, noted that climate change is moving the goalposts faster than wings can follow.

Temperature zones are marching poleward at an average of 20 to 50 miles per decade in North America – comparable to the distances the birds moved over the entire twenty-year study.

To keep up, birds would need to shift the size of a small state every few decades. That pace is hampered by geography, storms, and the biological reality that individuals usually return to the same breeding and wintering grounds year after year.

Another complication is that climate is only one piece of a bird’s ecological puzzle. Food supply, nesting trees, and predator pressures all vary unpredictably across the landscape.

A route that looks thermally comfortable may be barren of insects or overrun by competing species. As a result, many birds tolerate hotter conditions rather than gamble on unknown habitat.

What about species that are less mobile?

If birds – arguably the planet’s most mobile vertebrates – struggle to match climate velocity, prospects for ground-bound animals look bleak. Reptiles, amphibians, and small mammals cannot outrun rising heat and are often hemmed in by roads or urban sprawl.

“In a uniquely well-studied continental system, we find that even a highly mobile group, such as birds, is unable to relocate quickly enough to keep up with this velocity,” said senior author Walter Jetz, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale.

“This raises deep concerns about the ability of all the other, less mobile species and lesser known species to persist in a warmer world.”

Preventing an extinction crisis

A better understanding and management of the bird species most vulnerable to a warmer climate is needed to prevent a looming extinction crisis.

The study highlights a widening mismatch between the environmental conditions species evolved to handle and the realities they now encounter.

Over thousands of years, each bird developed a “climatic niche,” a sweet spot of temperature and rainfall. Human-driven warming is shifting those niches faster than evolutionary adaptation or migration can compensate.

Saving birds in hot times

The findings do not mean that every species is doomed, but they shift the conservation spotlight. Efforts that focus only on protecting traditional breeding grounds may fail if those areas become too hot.

Instead, wildlife managers may need to safeguard corridors of suitable habitat that allow gradual, multi-generational range shifts. Urban planners can also help by reducing glass collisions and creating green spaces that serve as stepping-stones.

Meanwhile, the most effective long-term solution remains slowing climate change itself. The faster global emissions are curtailed, the smaller the gap between where species are and where they need to be.

For bird lovers, the takeaway is bittersweet. Spring migrants will still return, but many will arrive earlier, seek shade more often, and raise their young in warmer nests than their ancestors ever knew. Their journey north is a race they are already losing – a stark reminder that flight alone cannot lift wildlife clear of a rapidly warming planet.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–