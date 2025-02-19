Birds communities struggle as moth populations decline

Bird populations depend on a stable food supply, especially during breeding seasons when their energy needs are highest. Insect-eating birds rely on various prey, but moths play a particularly important role in some regions.

A recent study explored how fluctuations in moth abundance influence bird populations across Finland. Researchers found that this relationship varies by region, with northern areas showing a stronger connection between moth numbers and bird abundance.

By analyzing long-term data, scientists uncovered patterns that highlight how changes in insect populations might affect bird survival and reproduction.

These findings provide valuable insights into broader ecological dynamics, reinforcing concerns about the cascading effects of insect declines.

Early-season moths and bird abundance

The study revealed a clear link between birds that depend on caterpillars and the abundance of moths that overwinter as eggs or adults.

These early-season moths provide a crucial food source for many resident and long-distance migratory forest birds during their breeding period.

The strongest connection was observed in the north-boreal zone, where early-season moth populations had a noticeable impact on bird numbers.

Birds in these regions rely heavily on insect prey during spring, and any fluctuations in moth populations can significantly influence bird abundance.

The results suggest that if insect populations decline, birds that rely on these food sources could face serious challenges.

The study emphasizes how environmental conditions shape species interactions, reinforcing the idea that changes in one part of the ecosystem can have far-reaching effects.

Northern birds depend more on moths

One of the key findings of the study was the regional variation in the moth-bird relationship.

While a strong connection was evident in the north, the same dependency was not found in southern and central Finland. Researchers believe that environmental differences explain this pattern.

“The reason why moth abundance affected bird abundance only in northern Finland is that, in the north, bird breeding seasons are short, food webs are relatively simple, and temporal moth abundance fluctuations from year to year are naturally strong,“ explained Mahtab Yazdanian, the lead author and a doctoral researcher at the University of Oulu.

“Therefore, abundance changes of a particular group of insect prey more likely reflect in bird abundance in northern Finland than in central or southern Finland.”

In other words, birds in the north are more reliant on moth preys compared to birds in the central and southern regions of Finland.

This explanation highlights how ecological conditions shape species interactions. In the north, birds have fewer alternative food sources, and their breeding seasons are tightly linked to the availability of moths.

As a result, any fluctuations in moth numbers directly affect bird populations, making them more vulnerable to environmental changes.

Bird-moth connection

One of the most valuable aspects of the study was its use of long-term monitoring data. Spanning 26 years, the dataset provided a unique opportunity to examine patterns that might not be visible in short-term studies.

“This study highlights the value of long-term monitoring programmes. We are fortunate in Finland to have detailed abundance data for both moths and birds, which our study combines in full for the first time,” explained Tuomas Kankaanpää, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oulu.

Long-term datasets are rare in ecological research, yet they are essential for understanding complex interactions in natural ecosystems.

Without sustained monitoring efforts, it would be nearly impossible to detect gradual shifts in species populations or identify key factors influencing their survival.

Complexity of food webs

The study also sheds light on the challenges of studying ecosystem dynamics. Understanding how fluctuations in insect populations influence birds is difficult because natural environments are shaped by multiple interacting factors.

“Complexities in the ecosystem, the food web, and the insect populations’ fluctuations have cascading effects on higher trophic levels like birds that are really difficult to systematically study in nature, where everything affects everything,” Yazdanian commented.

Finland’s exceptional long-term monitoring programs provided valuable data on nearly 80 bird species and 400 moth species dating back to 1993.

These datasets allow researchers to track ecological changes over time, offering insights that would otherwise be impossible to obtain.

The study highlights how detailed monitoring can help identify critical patterns in species interactions, ultimately contributing to better conservation strategies.

Future research and conservation efforts

The study’s findings highlight the urgent need for continued research on how insect declines affect bird populations.

Insect populations worldwide face threats from habitat loss, climate change, and pollution, and it is essential to understand how these changes impact animals that are at higher levels in the food web.

Ongoing research at the University of Oulu aims to pinpoint which moth species are most important as food sources for different bird species.

Advances in DNA meta-barcoding technology are helping researchers analyze bird diets more accurately.

By identifying multiple species from mixed samples, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the specific relationships between birds and their insect prey.

Conservation strategies

The results of this study have significant implications for conservation efforts. Declining insect populations not only threaten biodiversity but also disrupt entire food webs.

By considering the entire food web, conservation strategies can be more effective in protecting bird populations.

Supporting insect diversity through habitat conservation and sustainable land-use practices will help maintain the delicate balance between species.

Protecting natural ecosystems requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account both the direct and indirect effects of environmental change.

A collaborative research effort

The study was led by the University of Oulu and brought together experts from multiple institutions.

Their combined expertise played a crucial role in uncovering new insights into the relationship between moths and birds.

As researchers continue to investigate these complex ecological interactions, studies like this will provide valuable knowledge for conservation efforts.

Understanding the intricate connections between species helps ensure that both birds and their insect prey can thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The study was led by the University of Oulu and multiple institutions, including the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE), Finnish Museum of Natural History (LUOMUS), University of Lapland, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

The study is published in the journal Ecology Letters.

