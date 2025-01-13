Why some bird couples 'divorce' and some stay together forever

Birds, much like humans, experience complex relationship dynamics, including divorce. Some species remain loyal to one partner for life, while others change partners after just one breeding season.

A recent study sheds new light on these patterns, revealing the evolutionary forces shaping bird behavior.

This study was led by Frigg Speelman from Macquarie University, in collaboration with scientists from the Netherlands, U.K., and Seychelles.

The findings provide fascinating insights into why birds stay together or opt for divorce.

Advantages of switching partners

For many bird species, staying with the same partner for a long time often leads to better breeding results.

When partners work together and become familiar with each other’s behavior, they can more effectively raise their chicks. This teamwork increases the chances of the chicks surviving and thriving.

However, switching partners, or “divorcing,” can sometimes offer advantages. A new partner might be of higher quality, meaning they are healthier, stronger, or better at parenting.

Additionally, a different partner might come with access to a better nesting site, further improving the chances of survival and reproductive success.

Divorce among monogamous birds

Surprisingly, divorce is very common in socially monogamous bird species. It happens in over 90% of these species.

In some cases, it can lead to better breeding success or even longer lifespans for the birds involved.

Scientists are studying these separations to understand what drives them and how they influence the birds’ survival and reproductive strategies.

Focus on Seychelles warblers

The current study drew upon 24 years of data collected on Seychelles warblers (Acrocephalus sechellensis), a small songbird species found on tropical islands.

These birds are well-suited for research because they rarely migrate, making them easy to monitor throughout their lives. Their average lifespan of 5.5 years allows researchers to gather detailed data on their relationships and breeding habits.

The research revealed that divorce in these warblers is influenced by several factors, including the number of eggs a pair produces, how long they have been together, and the age of the male.

Pairs that produced fewer eggs were more likely to separate in the next breeding season, suggesting that reproductive success plays a key role in relationship stability.

Male age was also significant, with middle-aged males (around 6–7 years old) having the lowest divorce rates. In contrast, younger and older males were more prone to experiencing breakups.

Low divorce rates among warblers

Interestingly, divorce was relatively uncommon in this species, occurring in only 14% of partnerships. This is much lower than the 69% of pairings that ended due to the death of one partner (widowhood).

The researchers believe that intense competition for limited breeding spots contributes to the low divorce rates, as finding a new partner or breeding opportunity can be challenging in their environment.

This study highlights how environmental pressures and social dynamics influence the likelihood of divorce in bird species.

Consequences of bird divorce

Divorce among birds can sometimes lead to better opportunities, such as finding a higher-quality mate or a better nesting spot. However, it also comes with significant risks.

For females, losing their breeding position after a breakup can be particularly harmful. These females are more likely to face challenges, such as reduced access to resources, which lowers their chances of survival.

The study found that, in the short term, divorced birds did not show any noticeable improvements in fitness, such as increased reproductive success or better survival rates. In the long run, the effects were even more concerning, especially for females who were displaced from their breeding roles.

These females often struggled to regain their standing, leading to negative consequences for their overall survival and reproductive success.

Lessons from bird relationships

This research from Macquarie University highlights the complex and intricate nature of bird relationships, revealing that their social lives are far more nuanced than previously believed.

It challenges the assumption that bird partnerships are simple or solely instinct-driven, showing instead that birds adopt various strategies to adapt to their environments.

By studying these dynamics, scientists gain valuable insights into how birds navigate challenges like finding mates, raising offspring, and surviving in the wild. These behaviors shed light on the evolutionary strategies birds use to maximize their success.

Future research will focus on understanding whether bird divorce is a deliberate choice, aimed at improving survival and reproduction, or simply a response to challenging environmental conditions.

Either way, the love lives of birds prove to be more intricate and fascinating than anyone might have imagined.

The study is published in the journal Ecology Letters.

