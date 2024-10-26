Bizarre history of kissing: It wasn't always romantic

Ever wondered why we humans are so drawn to locking lips? A maelstrom of theories have swirled around this age-old question of when and why humans started to kiss, but the latest theory by Professor Adriano Lameira may give you pause before you lean in for that next peck.

Professor Lameira, an evolutionary psychologist at Warwick University, suggests that our love for kissing dates back to our furry ancestors millions of years ago.

They used the act of sucking with pursed lips to help remove pests from each other’s fur.

From parasite-plucking to passionate kissing

It’s a long way from lice-plucking to lip-smacking. This journey, according to Lameira, started a few million years ago when the gesture began to signify something more than simply hygienic care.

The humble kiss was no longer just about grooming – it began to turn into an intimate precursor to mating.

Professor Adriano Lameira is a respected figure in the field of evolutionary psychology and his research at Warwick University has produced some intriguing hypotheses.

This latest theory, known as “the groomer’s final kiss,” adds an unexpected twist to the evolution of human affection.

Legacy of lice plucking

In his new study, Professor Lameira views the kiss as another by-product of our fascinating evolutionary past.

Those gentle lip pursing actions were once the frontline in the fight against parasites, dead skin, and debris. Lameira believes that these grooming sessions, which once covered the entire body, gradually became centred around the mouth.

Evolution of love

As our ancestors shed their fuzz and became less hairy, these grooming sessions predictably started shortening. The all-over groom ceased, and only the final mouth-contact stage endured, evolving into what we now recognize as kissing.

Professor Lameira estimates that our ancestors began using this fur-sucking technique around 7 million years ago, about the time they started moving from the treetops to the ground.

The transition required this form of grooming due to the increased exposure to parasites at ground level.

Earliest record of kissing

Kissing apes emerged roughly 2-4 million years ago when they lost all of their fur. The earliest recorded evidence of kissing can be traced back to texts from Mesopotamia, circa 2500 BC.

From then until now, all forms of kissing evolved from this primordial parasite-removal technique, noted Professor Lameira.

More than just romance

Today, kissing isn’t just about romantic or sexual attraction. Kissing on the lips, or as the Romans referred to as the “savium,” is just one part of the story.

The exact reasons behind kissing acquiring a sexual connotation remain more speculative. The correlation between the desire to kiss and sexual urges might need additional research.

Kissing is unique to humans

While kissing is a universal human behavior, it’s interesting to note that no other members of the animal kingdom engage in this act the way we do. The slight suction movement, the protruding lips – these are uniquely human.

Professor Lameira suggests that the kiss has evolved into a symbol of trust and affiliation.

“Few natural human signals carry the symbolism and social sanctions of kissing. Evidence supports that kissing isn’t a derived signal of affection in humans.”

Biochemical processes in the brain

From the perspective of neurobiology, a kiss triggers a cascade of biochemical processes in the brain. Neurotransmitters like dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin are released, contributing to sensations of pleasure, bonding, and emotional well-being.

This intricate dance of hormones explains why a kiss can evoke feelings ranging from excitement to tranquility.

In fact, the act of kissing engages different areas of the brain, tapping into our primal instincts and sophisticated emotions alike.

Such insights highlight the complex nature of kissing, extending beyond mere cultural tradition to encompass profound physiological impacts.

Cultural expression of affection

Kissing varies greatly across cultures, with some seeing it as a pivotal part of social and relational rituals while others view it differently or do not practice it at all.

In many Western cultures, a kiss is a common expression of love and friendship. In other regions, such as parts of Asia, kissing in public is often frowned upon or even considered taboo.

In some tribal societies, kissing is an unfamiliar gesture entirely, with affection demonstrated through other means. These cultural perspectives illustrate the rich diversity of human expression and the multiple pathways through which connection and affection can be communicated.

Furry past of the peck

So, what do we make of all this? Is kissing a hard-wired primate grooming technique or a symbol of affection?

According to Professor Lameira, it appears to be a bit of both. “It instead represents a surviving devolved, vestigial form of primate grooming that conserved its ancestral form, context, and function.”

What a journey from primitive grooming to becoming an emblem of intimacy in the human world. The tale is as bizarre as it is fascinating.

And who knows, the next time you move in for that age-old manifestation of affection, you might just find yourself thinking about the furry history of the humble kiss.

The study is published in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology.



