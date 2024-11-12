'Boring billion' wasn’t a dull period, it fueled a shift to complex life

It’s known as the “boring billion,” a murky period in Earth’s history between 1.8 billion and 800 million years ago, when life’s complexity didn’t extend much beyond single-celled organisms.

Apart from the occasional multicellular life form, most of the living species during that time period were simple, unicellular organisms that had minimal requirements for life.

But don’t mistake “boring” for insignificant. This epoch of evolution laid the foundation for the drama of complex multicellularity that would eventually lead to us.

Energy: Fuel for evolution

The boring billion period appears to mark a time when the evolution of complex life was delayed and conditions were so stable as to border on stagnant.

Scientists state that oxygen levels at this time were drastically decreased and conditions were fairly harsh for most forms of life.

A new study by Michael Lynch of Arizona State University has revealed that the transition from unicellular to multicellular life forms would have come at a cost.

Using the water flea, Daphnia, as a model organism, the study shows that multicellular organisms require more than a tenfold increase in energy compared with the simpler, unicellular organisms characteristic of the boring billion period.

“No one doubts that multicellularity can bring substantial advantages to the table, but the privilege of attaining such benefits comes at a steep investment cost,” said Lynch, who directs the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution at ASU.

The study emphasizes the importance of respiration and other metabolic processes in navigating the transition to more complex life forms.

Cost of complexity

Every organism, from the smallest bacterium to a human, is driven by energy. Having an entire body made of only one cell reduces the need for energy and nutrients to grow and reproduce.

But multicellular organisms, like plants, animals, and fungi, have to maintain a multitude of cells in complex tissues, organs and structures. And this places a far higher energy demand on the organism.

As the cell count increases in a multicellular organism, so does the demand on ATP synthase, the molecular machinery in cells that manufactures ATP, the universal energy currency.

A new study shows that multicelled organisms like the metazoan daphnia (pictured) require a tenfold increase in energy compared with protists for their growth, maintenance and survival. The high cost of multicellular existence is offset by the many evolutionary advantages afforded to advanced organisms, from simpler forms like daphnia all the way up to vertebrate species, including humans. Credit: Marek Miś

Each new cell in a multicellular body is another mouth to feed in terms of energy, and the cost increases with the number of cells.

The findings of the Daphnia study show that metazoans – the group that includes multicellular creatures – need a lot more ATP synthase complexes in each cell than their simpler, unicellular counterparts.

In fact, for every increment in body mass, these organisms require 30 to 50 times more oxygen than simpler, unicellular creatures. This additional oxygen supports the complex needs for metabolism, cellular communication, and tissue maintenance.

Size comes at a price

Growth isn’t cheap, particularly for multicellular organisms.

While larger, unicellular organisms, like some amoebas, become more efficient as they grow, multicellular organisms face unique challenges that require extra energy to sustain their larger sizes and more complex structures.

Given this steep energy price, why did multicellularity evolve at all?

The answer seems to be that multicellular life offers evolutionary advantages, such as being able to consume unicellular organisms en masse, evade predators, and live in various environments.

Overcoming energy barriers

To surmount the energetic challenges presented by multicellularity, organisms have developed remarkable adaptations to utilize their resources efficiently.

One key adaptation is the division of labor between specialized cells, tissues, and organs; this specialization allows for optimized energy usage where cells perform distinct functions more efficiently than they would if they had to carry out all the different life activities.

For example, mitochondria within eukaryotic cells have evolved highly efficient pathways to generate ATP, thus maximizing the energy harvested from different substrates.

Furthermore, the development of vascular systems in plants and circulatory systems in animals allows for the effective distribution of energy resources, and ensures that all cells have access to the oxygen and nutrients necessary to produce energy.

Implications of the “boring billion”

Understanding the evolutionary narrative of the “boring billion” holds powerful implications for modern scientific research.

This era not only reflects the energy-centric challenges of the past but also informs the fields of synthetic biology, evolutionary biology, and bioengineering.

By studying the metabolic pathways and energy efficiencies developed during this period, researchers can potentially design bio-inspired systems and organisms with enhanced functionalities and sustainability.

Furthermore, insights gained from this epoch’s evolutionary innovations could pioneer future advancements in medical therapies, agriculture, and ecosystem management.

Future research directions

This study primarily focuses on aerobic, animal-like organisms. But there’s a vast and varied spectrum of life out there, including plants and fungi, and the researchers plan to extend their investigations to these life forms.

Future insights could shed light on why multicellular life forms took a considerable time to appear and diversify on our planet.

Multicellular life has high energy demands and this study suggests that the constraints of bioenergy could be a universal phenomenon that is applicable to any carbon-based, oxygen-breathing life, no matter where it exists in the universe.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–