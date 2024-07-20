This is your brain before mushrooms, this is your brain on mushrooms, any questions?

In 1987, the “This is your brain on drugs” anti-drug campaign was an influential public service announcement (PSA) launched by the Partnership for a Drug-Free America in 1987.

The ad featured an egg representing a healthy brain, then it was cracked and fried in a pan to symbolize a brain damaged by drugs. The narrator’s closing line, “Any questions?” drove home the stark, simple message…all drugs are bad.

This advertisement emerged as one of the most emblematic and recognized anti-drug messages of its era.

Although it faced criticism for perhaps oversimplifying the complexities of drug addiction, the campaign achieved a significant feat.

It created a lasting visual association for many viewers between drug use, including substances like magic mushrooms, and the potential for brain damage.

This initiative also captured attention and sparked meaningful discourse on the broader implications of drug consumption.

That was then, this is now

What comes to mind when you hear “magic mushrooms“? Many people think of tripping hippies, vivid colors, and altered perceptions.

But there’s more to these mushrooms than psychedelic adventures. The medical community is now looking at their potential effects on the brain and their ability to treat mental health issues.

Remember the “This is your brain on drugs” campaign? It painted a harsh picture of drug use. Times have changed. Modern research shows a different view, especially about psilocybin’s benefits.

Psilocybin, found in magic mushroom species, shows great promise in clinical settings for treating brain disorders. Studies suggest it can heal depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction.

These sessions involve careful supervision and focus on healing and mental health improvement. They can lead to deep personal insights and emotional breakthroughs.

The key players

A recent and incredibly thorough study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (WUSTL) illuminates this intriguing topic.

Dr. Nico U. F. Dosenbach, a professor of neurology, and Dr. Joshua S. Siegel, an instructor in psychiatry, led this important research. Alongside them was Dr. Ginger E. Nicol, an associate professor of psychiatry.

Their combined expertise provided a unique insight into the effects of psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms, on the human brain.

Knock it down and rebuild

Psilocybin, known for its psychedelic effects, temporarily disrupts a critical network of brain areas involved in introspective thinking, such as daydreaming and remembering. This network is known as the default mode network (DMN).

Under the influence of psilocybin, the DMN becomes desynchronized, leading to the characteristic mind-bending experiences reported by users.

Interestingly, while the DMN re-establishes itself after the drug wears off, subtle changes persist for weeks.

Normal human brain heat map patterns before taking psilocybin. Credit: WUSTL

“There’s a massive effect initially, and when it’s gone, a pinpoint effect remains. That’s exactly what you’d want to see for a potential medicine,” Dr. Dosenbach explains.

“You wouldn’t want people’s brain networks to be obliterated for days, but you also wouldn’t want everything to snap back to the way it was immediately. You want an effect that lasts long enough to make a difference.”

How to study psilocybin in human brains

To explore these effects, the researchers recruited seven healthy adults to take a high dose of psilocybin or methylphenidate (the generic form of Ritalin) under controlled conditions.

The study was designed with safety in mind, as psychedelic trips can sometimes be intense and overwhelming. Each participant was accompanied by trained experts throughout the experience.

Participants underwent an average of 18 functional MRI brain scans over several weeks, including before, during, and after their psilocybin experiences.

Four participants even returned six months later to repeat the experiment. This rigorous approach allowed the researchers to gather detailed data on how psilocybin affects functional brain networks.

Psilocybin induces profound brain changes

The study’s findings revealed that psilocybin causes profound and widespread changes to the brain’s functional networks. These changes were not permanent but lasted long enough to potentially benefit mental health.

The DMN, which is usually synchronized when the brain is not focused on a specific task, became desynchronized under the influence of psilocybin.

Human brain heat map patterns while under the influence of psilocybin. Credit: WUSTL

After the drug’s acute effects wore off, the DMN re-established itself, but small differences from pre-psilocybin scans persisted.

“The idea is that you’re taking this system that’s fundamental to the brain’s ability to think about the self in relation to the world, and you’re totally desynchronizing it temporarily,” Siegel explained.

“In the short term, this creates a psychedelic experience. The longer-term consequence is that it makes the brain more flexible and potentially more able to come into a healthier state.”

Precise data on therapeutic potential

These findings have big implications for developing psilocybin-based therapies for mental illnesses like depression and PTSD.

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, psilocybin showed potential as a treatment for depression, but strict federal drug policies stopped most research for years.

Recently, though, regulations have eased up, sparking new interest in psilocybin’s therapeutic potential.

“We were able to get very precise data on the effects of the drug in each individual,” Nicol said. He explained that this approach is a step toward precision clinical trials.

In psychiatry, it’s often unclear who should receive a particular medicine and the appropriate dosage. As a result, doctors end up trying multiple medicines and adjusting dosages until something works.

Using this method in clinical trials allows researchers to identify factors that determine who benefits from a medication and who doesn’t. This can help make better use of the medicines available.

Bending minds to improve mental health

This study from WUSTL offers an insightful roadmap for scientists aiming to evaluate the impacts of psychoactive drugs on brain function. This could significantly accelerate the development of treatments for various psychiatric conditions.

One fascinating aspect is psilocybin’s ability to temporarily erase an individual’s brain network “fingerprint,” fostering a more adaptable brain state. This discovery opens promising new avenues for addressing mental health disorders.

However, it’s important to recognize that psilocybin is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating depression or any other condition.

Self-medicating with psilocybin can be perilous and should only be done under the guidance of trained mental health professionals.

This emerging field of research is both intriguing and complex, urging us to consider its broader implications for mental health treatment.

Dissolving and rebuilding brain networks

In summary, the study by Drs. Dosenbach, Siegel, and Nicol at Washington University School of Medicine offers critical insights into how psilocybin affects the brain.

By desynchronizing the DMN and creating lasting, non-permanent changes, psilocybin shows promise as a potential treatment for mental health conditions.

But what exactly does this mean for patients struggling with depression or PTSD? While the findings are promising, further research and clinical trials are essential to fully understand psilocybin’s therapeutic potential and ensure its safe use.

As interest in psychedelics grows, studies like this pave the way for innovative treatments that could revolutionize mental health care.

Understanding the brain’s response to psilocybin allows scientists and doctors to better harness its potential, potentially offering new hope for those facing mental illnesses.

So, how might this research impact future therapies? By diving deeper into the brain’s intricate workings, we may unlock new pathways to healing.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.