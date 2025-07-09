Bread reinvented: Maximizing the nutrient potential of wheat

Wheat is a major part of our diet, especially in the form of bread. But not all wheat is the same – and the way in which it’s grown, processed, and baked affects the nutrients that are present in it.

Until now, the wheat industry has mostly focused on boosting yields, reducing inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, and ensuring good baking quality.

What often gets overlooked, however, is that wheat can also be a valuable source of nutrients. In fact, it contributes over 20% to the global supply of fiber, minerals, and trace elements, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

But getting more nutrition out of wheat isn’t just about planting a different variety. It involves the entire chain – all the way from the field to the oven.

Characteristics of wheat varieties

Scientists at the University of Hohenheim and the University Medical Center at the University of Mainz teamed up with four wheat breeding companies to study how wheat’s nutritional value can be improved across the whole value chain.

Over five years, they recorded more than 6,000 traits across 282 wheat varieties and 400 breeding lines.

Dr. Friedrich Longin is director of the Wheat Department at the State Plant Breeding Institute and coordinator of the Betterwheat project.

“The unique thing about the project was the holistic view of variety characteristics along the entire value chain,” explained Dr. Longin.

“In addition to important characteristics for successful cultivation, several dozen processing characteristics for bakeries were considered, as well as important ingredients and proteins that could be important for human nutrition.”

Some wheat just has more nutrients

The wheat varieties were tested in different environments across Europe to measure how both breeding and growing conditions influence the traits of the wheat.

“This allows us to estimate the extent of the influence of breeding, but also that of the growing environment, on these many traits,” noted Dr. Johannes Schacht, senior wheat breeder at Limagrain GmbH.

One of the team’s main goals was to understand how nutrient levels vary between wheat types. They tested about 800 wheat samples for 13 key minerals and trace elements like iron and zinc – nutrients that are important for immunity, metabolism, and cell health.

“We were able to determine that the nutrient content in different wheat varieties varies greatly – and can fluctuate by up to 50%,” stated Dr. Longin.

“Our trials also show that the nutrients in wheat can be combined well with the required baking qualities in terms of breeding. These correlated positively with the protein content and dough properties.”

Measuring wheat nutrient content

To apply this research practically, the scientists explored how to quickly measure nutrient content in wheat.

One method, x-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectrometry, could be a game changer. It scans wheat with X-rays and, based on prior calibrations, provides fast, reliable nutrient readings.

“In order to use this knowledge in practice, xrf fluorescence spectrometry is a method that can be used to measure the nutrient content in wheat quickly and reliably,” explained Dr. Longin.

But using this technology widely would require investment. “This is only possible if the additional work is also paid for,” he added.

And there’s another catch: boosting wheat’s nutrition only makes a difference if people eat more whole grains or at least flours with high type numbers (1050 and up). That’s because most nutrients are in the outer layers of the grain, which are lost in refined flours like types 405, 550, and 812.

Bakers make wheat digestible

Even if wheat is nutrient-rich, our bodies might not absorb those nutrients unless the bread is baked the right way.

“The healthy ingredients in wheat are bound in phytic acid. However, this acid cannot be digested and is excreted along with the beneficial nutrients,” said Dr. Longin.

So the researchers partnered with artisan bakers to test four common baking methods. One technique stood out: combining a long dough cycle with sourdough.

“We found that the phytic acid is almost completely broken down during this baking process, making the ingredients available to the body,” he said.

Better bread starts with better choices

From field to bakery, everyone involved in wheat production can help improve the nutritional value of bread. But it starts with us.

“All partners in the wheat value chain can influence the nutritional content of bread,” said Dr. Longin. “However, clear priorities must be set: first of all, we consumers should eat more whole grains.”

“This should then be baked with a long leavening process, and only then does breeding and targeted grain trading make sense in order to further optimize the nutrient profile.”

Wheat offers more than just calories. With the right science, baking methods, and consumer choices, it can play a much bigger role in a healthy diet.

