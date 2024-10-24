Brown dwarfs detected outside the Milky Way for the first time

Imagine gazing into the endless cosmos and discovering a hidden population of brown dwarfs deep within a distant star cluster named NGC 602.

Located in the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth, the brown dwarf cluster is unlike anything observed locally.

Its environment mirrors the early universe with limited elements heavier than hydrogen and helium and dominated by dark clouds of dense dust. This unique setup coupled with a richness in ionized gas signals ongoing star formation.

Searching for young brown dwarfs

An international team of astronomers embarked on a quest to examine this star cluster using the James Webb Space Telescope.

The goal was to uncover young brown dwarf candidates outside of the Milky Way, a feat that has never been attempted before.

“Only thanks to the incredible sensitivity and resolution in the right wavelength range we are able to detect these objects at such great distances,” said study lead author Peter Zeidler, an expert at the European Space Agency.

“This has never been possible before and also will remain impossible with telescopes on the ground for the foreseeable future.”

The world of brown dwarfs

What exactly are brown dwarfs? Picture them as the more substantial siblings of giant gas planets. Their mass usually falls roughly 13 to 75 times that of Jupiter, and they are not gravitationally bound to any stars.

Brown dwarfs bear an uncanny resemblance to exoplanets and share similar atmospheric compositions and storm patterns.

“Until now, we’ve known of about 3,000 brown dwarfs, but they all live inside our own galaxy,” said Elena Manjavacas, an astronomer at the European Space Agency.

The dynamic telescope duo: Hubble and Webb

The discovery highlights the synergistic relationship between the Hubble and Webb telescopes in unraveling the mysteries of young stellar clusters.

Antonella Nota, executive director of the International Space Science Institute in Switzerland and the previous Webb Project Scientist for ESA, emphasized the significance of this collaboration.

“Hubble showed that NGC602 harbors very young low mass stars, but only with Webb we can finally see the extent and the significance of the substellar mass formation in this cluster. Hubble and Webb are an amazingly powerful telescope duo!” Nota said.

“Brown dwarfs seem to form in the same way as stars, they just don’t capture enough mass to become a fully-fledged star. Our results fit well with this theory,” noted Zeidler.

Incredible image of a star cluster

The team’s data includes a new image from Webb’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) of NGC 602.

The image shows the cluster stars, young stellar objects, and surrounding gas and dust ridges. It captured many background galaxies and stars from the Small Magellanic Cloud.

This achievement represents the first detection of giant exoplanet analogs beyond the Milky Way.

“We need to be ready for groundbreaking discoveries in these new objects!” Manjavacas said.

The future of brown dwarf exploration

This discovery marks the beginning of what could be a new chapter in brown dwarf research.

“Although further detailed work is required to quantitatively derive the initial mass function and confirm the true nature of the brown dwarf candidates, this discovery is particularly relevant in the effort to refine our understanding of the subsolar mass function at very low metallicities and young ages,” wrote the researchers.

As astronomers push the boundaries of space exploration, the next steps involve studying the atmospheres and compositions of these enigmatic objects.

Brown dwarfs bridge the gap between stars and planets and help scientists better understand the formation of both.

With the James Webb Space Telescope’s capabilities, scientists can observe these objects in remarkable detail.

The power of the JWST will allow researchers to confirm the presence of brown dwarfs in the Small Magellanic Cloud and uncover additional substellar objects beyond the Milky Way.

This research could greatly expand our knowledge of how stars, planets, and exoplanet analogs form and evolve across the universe.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Image Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeidler, E. Sabbi, A. Nota, M. Zamani

