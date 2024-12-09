Buffalos build friendships based on similar personality traits

Friendships are a cornerstone of human social dynamics, often influenced by shared personalities and mutual interests. However, how animals like buffalos choose their companions remains less understood.

A new study by researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) sheds light on this question. The team examined a unique free-ranging feral population of water buffalo on Lantau Island in Hong Kong.

The findings reveal that spatial proximity is a strong indicator of buffalo friendships, influenced by certain shared personality traits.

Buffalo friendships and personalities

“Our research provides evidence that friendships among water buffalo can form among individuals with similar behaviors. These findings offer valuable insights into the evolution of friendships,” said Dr. Debottam Bhattacharjee, a Postdoc in CityUHK’s Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health.

“Personalities and social relationships will be potentially important for understanding how buffalo use their habitats during different seasons (wet and dry) of the year with fluctuating food resources.”

Buffalo friends and spatial associations

The study reveals that female buffalo with similar personalities tend to exhibit higher spatial associations. These individuals spend more time in close proximity during activities like foraging, collective movement, and resting.

The observational studies focused on female buffalo who displayed similar personality traits. These traits, described as repeatable behavioral variables, included social tension, vigilance, and general dominance.

Professor Alan McElligott, a co-author of the study and an expert on animal behavior and welfare at CityUHK, explained how these traits were assessed:

Social tension: How buffalo approached and avoided each other.

How buffalo approached and avoided each other. Vigilance: How they sat and moved around.

How they sat and moved around. General dominance: How they responded to others in the herd.

These traits were predictive of the duration and quality of their interactions, offering significant insights into the formation and maintenance of buffalo friendships.

Improving animal well-being

The implications of this research extend beyond academic curiosity. Studies have shown that strong social associations correlate with better health, well-being, and survival rates.

This study contributes to the growing body of evidence that human-like friendships can occur in various species. Like human relationships, these animal friendships can be stable, enduring, and transcend kinship bonds.

The researchers emphasize the importance of studying social bonds in feral buffalo for two reasons.

First, previous research – mostly conducted in captivity – has highlighted buffalo’s social complexity, marked by affiliated behaviors and dominance hierarchies.

Second, understanding these behaviors in natural settings provides valuable insights for improving the welfare and health of buffalo populations.

“Moreover, understanding social behaviors and friendships of group living animals like buffalo improves welfare with broader implications for maintaining optimal health of those within the wider population,” noted Professor Kate Flay from CityUHK’s Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences.

Broader implications for conservation

The study highlights the importance of investigating preferential social bonds among feral buffalo. According to the CityUHK scientists, this research has implications for conservation and welfare strategies.

By examining how close social relationships affect buffalo populations, researchers can develop more sustainable approaches to animal welfare and conservation, especially for species facing threats.

The findings also suggest that these insights might apply to other species, paving the way for a deeper understanding of social dynamics in animals.

The major takeaway? Friendships in the animal kingdom are not just fascinating but also crucial for survival and ecological balance. The buffalo of Lantau Island are more than just majestic creatures; they are a testament to the power of connection in the wild.

Benefits of buffalo friendships

The formation of buffalo friendships extends beyond personality traits to include environmental and seasonal factors.

Some studies have noted that access to shared resources, such as water and shade, often dictated which buffalo spent time together. In drought-prone periods, buffalo formed stronger bonds with those who exhibited cooperative behaviors, such as sharing resting spots or water access.

Interestingly, younger buffalo were observed mimicking the social patterns of older, more dominant individuals, suggesting that friendship behaviors might also have a learned component. This learning could play a role in how buffalo integrate into their herds and establish their social standing.

Another noteworthy aspect is the role of vocal communication. While the study primarily focused on spatial proximity, field observations revealed that buffalo frequently used low-frequency calls to maintain contact with their preferred companions when separated by distance. These calls helped reinforce bonds and facilitated regrouping.

The influence of predators also shaped buffalo friendships. Herd members who maintained strong friendships were more likely to engage in collective vigilance, enhancing their chances of detecting and escaping threats. This highlights the adaptive advantages of forming close social bonds.

The study is published in the journal iScience.

