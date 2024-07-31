Buyers are willing to pay more for products made with passion

Have you ever considered how much value your passion brings to your work? Well, you might want to start. Recent study suggests that buyers are more likely to pay extra for products created by sellers who create them with passion.

The fascinating study comes from a collaborative effort of researchers Anna Paley, Robert W. Smith, Jacob D. Teeny, and Daniel M. Zane from Tilburg University, Northwestern University, and Lehigh University.

Passion products on marketplaces

Moving with the times, peer-to-peer marketplaces like Etsy, Fiverr, and UpWork are flourishing, with projections indicating their value could reach an astonishing $355 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Here, traditional quality indicators like brand names take a backseat. Instead, we find ourselves in an intimate space where sellers directly communicate the nuances of their goods and services.

Joy of creation

It appears that the key to attracting customers might just be one’s love for their work.

“We suspect that many people who choose to sell things through peer-to-peer marketplaces enjoy making them. Yet, sellers rarely mention it. For example, in the profiles of 30,000 sellers across various peer-to-peer marketplaces, only about 1% of sellers mentioned production enjoyment,” noted Paley.

Smith said that over 15 experiments, the team found consistent evidence that buyers are more interested in, are more likely to choose, and are willing to pay more for products or services that the seller enjoys producing.

But, here’s a strange paradox – the price that sellers who truly indulge in and enjoy their work are often willing to charge is actually less than those who view their products solely as a means to make money.

When sellers are passionate about what they do, their intrinsic motivation and genuine connection to their craft can lead them to offer more reasonable prices.

This approach not only reflects their love for their work but also fosters a loyal customer base that appreciates the value of authenticity and quality over mere profit.

Psychology of price and perception

The study interestingly investigates this anomaly between how a seller’s passion influences both buyers’ readiness to pay and sellers’ pricing decisions.

The results suggest that when sellers exhibit enjoyment in their work, it strikes a chord with buyers, leading to them perceiving the product or service as higher quality.

An important note to remember is that signaling enjoyment is most effective when the job demands significant skill. However, as more processes become automated, the impact of showcasing enjoyment may lessen.

Zane provides insight, explaining that a producer’s joy in crafting an item inevitably implies more dedication, leading to a presumed high quality of the product or service.

Buyers on products created with passion

Despite the buyers’ affirmed readiness to pay more for products crafted with passion and care, sellers generally accept and charge less for the enjoyable work they produce.

This phenomenon often stems from a deep-rooted belief among artisans and creators that the joy and satisfaction they derive from the production process itself serve as adequate compensation for their efforts.

Many sellers prioritize the intrinsic rewards of their craft over monetary gain, which in turn influences their pricing decisions.

As a result, they may undervalue their work, opting to keep prices lower to make their creations more accessible to a wider audience, even when there is a clear demand for higher-priced, quality products.

This dynamic reflects a broader tension between passion-driven work and the realities of market pricing in creative industries.

Tips for sellers

Echoing throughout the findings of the study is a valuable lesson for sellers: showcasing your genuine love and passion for your work can pique buyer interest and draw them to your products and services.

When sellers express enthusiasm and commitment, it resonates with potential customers, making them feel more connected to the brand.

Moreover, understanding when and how to signal this enjoyment – whether through engaging storytelling, personal anecdotes, or authentic interactions – can significantly impact your business.

By creating an emotional connection and demonstrating a true investment in what you do, you not only foster trust but also enhance customer loyalty, ultimately leading to increased sales and long-term success.

In essence, the study’s findings present the power of passion. So next time you dive into a project you enjoy, remember to share your enthusiasm.

The study is published in the Journal of Marketing.

