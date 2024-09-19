Caffeine has a protective effect on heart health

Turns out, your morning ritual of sipping on a hot brew may be more than a wake-up call – it might also be protecting your health. The latest caffeine research suggests that drinking coffee or tea – in moderation, of course – could lower your risk of facing certain health conditions related to the heart.

The findings reveal an unexpected health boon linked to moderate caffeine indulgence – a potential drop in the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM). This term refers to the concurrent existence of several ailments – stroke, type 2 diabetes, and coronary heart disease.

Caffeine and heart health

Study co-author Dr. Chaofu Ke is an associate professor at Soochow University in Suzhou, China, and an expert in epidemiology and biostatistics.

The team’s findings serve up a fresh perspective on the potential benefits of caffeine. “Coffee and caffeine consumption may play an important protective role in almost all phases of CM development,” said Dr. Ke.

At the core of the research is a treasure trove of substantial data sourced from the UK Biobank, which holds the health records of about 180,000 people.

None of the participants had any cardiometabolic diseases at the start of the study. Dr. Ke and his team set out to investigate if there was a link between sipping on coffee or tea and the future onset of these conditions.

Morning brew: A hero in disguise?

The findings have certainly stirred the scientific pot. The group of participants that relished moderate amounts of caffeine seemed to have a reduced risk of developing new cardiometabolic conditions.

These individuals were compared with those who either didn’t touch caffeine or had less than a cup daily.

“Those who consumed three cups a day saw their risk reduced by 48.1%, or 40.7% for daily intake between 200-300 milligrams,” said Dr. Ke.

Is caffeine directly related to heart health?

Dr. Gregory Marcus is the Associate Chief of Cardiology for Research and a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

“These observations add to the growing body of evidence that caffeine, and commonly consumed natural substances that contain caffeine such as tea and coffee, may enhance cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Marcus.

Despite the compelling evidence, we are not popping the champagne just yet. Is there a direct cause-effect relationship between caffeine consumption and improved cardiometabolic health? Or could invisible factors be swaying the results?

A myriad of lifestyle choices can potentially solve this puzzle. From regular exercise, healthy eating, ample sleep, to stress management – all of these can boost overall health. Could caffeine be simply one cog in the complex machine of heart health?

Further research is needed

The findings could have a butterfly effect on public health guidelines and personal health habits. Could your daily java or tea routine be shielding your heart health? Could be. But remember that golden rule – everything in moderation.

Apart from shining a spotlight on the heart and overall health benefits of caffeine, the current study also sets the stage for future inquiries.

Upcoming research may dive deeper into the biological processes behind caffeine’s protective effects and compare the differences in genetics, diet, and lifestyles across various cultures.

“It is important to emphasize that, while these data suggest a relationship between caffeine, tea, and coffee and a reduced risk of a combination of cardiovascular diseases, we need to be careful before we infer true causal effects,” said Dr. Marcus.

Personal decisions on consuming caffeine

If all this talk about caffeine is making you rethink your intake, proceed with caution. Balance is the key. Check in with your healthcare professional to ensure caffeine helps your health and doesn’t harm it.

Aim for two to three cups a day to reap the potential heart benefits of caffeine. As you enjoy those mindful sips, take pride in possibly living a longer and healthier life.

As for the research, the experts noted that future studies are warranted to validate the implicated metabolic biomarkers underlying the relationship between caffeine intake and cardiometabolic multimorbidity.

The study is published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

—–

—–