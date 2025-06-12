Caffeine offers new hope for preventing sudden infant deaths

Researchers at Rutgers Health propose a new approach to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) prevention: caffeine. After decades of stalled progress, the experts suggest that caffeine might help prevent the intermittent hypoxia events that are believed to play a key role in sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS remains the top cause of death for infants aged one to twelve months. The national rate has not improved in 25 years. Despite educational efforts promoting back-sleeping and safe sleep environments, SIDS still claims over 1,500 lives annually in the United States.

Oxygen dips may trigger infant deaths

Dr. Thomas Hegyi and Dr. Barbara Ostfeld reviewed decades of data and found a common thread. “We wanted to explore new ways of approaching the challenge,” said Dr. Hegyi.

Most SIDS risk factors – stomach sleeping, maternal smoking, bed-sharing – relate to intermittent hypoxia (IH), where oxygen levels briefly fall below 80 percent.

These repeated low-oxygen events harm the infant’s ability to arouse from sleep and damage brain areas that control breathing. Dr. Hegyi and Dr. Ostfeld argue that IH is the central pathological mechanism in SIDS.

The review highlights that many infants who die from SIDS show evidence of past hypoxic injury. This includes brainstem gliosis, apoptosis, right ventricle enlargement, and changes in carotid body development – all pointing to poor oxygen regulation.

Can caffeine prevent infant deaths?

Caffeine has long been used to treat apnea in premature babies. It stimulates breathing and improves arousal. “I wondered, what can counter intermittent hypoxia? Caffeine,” said Dr. Hegyi.

The theory builds on existing practices where caffeine helps premature infants avoid dangerous pauses in breathing.

Caffeine also affects serotonin systems in the brainstem. In studies with serotonin-deficient mice, caffeine improved breathing recovery after asphyxia and reduced bradycardia. These animals had a higher chance of survival.

The review also points to caffeine’s positive effects on brain development. It helps preserve white matter and supports neurological function in premature infants exposed to chronic low oxygen.

Why timing matters

Infants metabolize caffeine much slower than adults. While caffeine clears from adult systems in four hours, it may linger for up to 100 hours in newborns.

Caffeine remains in a baby’s system for weeks. This might explain why SIDS peaks between two and four months – when caffeine protection from pregnancy or breastfeeding begins to wane.

Breast milk appears to offer some protection. The Rutgers team hypothesizes that caffeine in breast milk might contribute to this. “We hypothesize that the protection afforded by breast milk is, in part, due to caffeine.”

Caffeine from mothers might shield infants

Most pregnant women consume caffeine. Estimates show 68–74% drink caffeinated beverages during pregnancy. After birth, caffeine passes into breast milk.

One study found that caffeine reached peak levels in breast milk within two hours of maternal ingestion. The caffeine concentrations reflected about 80% of those in the mother’s blood.

Infants of mothers consuming 750 mg of caffeine daily still had measurable caffeine levels nine days later, even after stopping caffeine intake. This long presence may have clinical implications.

However, the researchers caution against misinterpretation. High caffeine intake during pregnancy may increase SIDS risk – but only when followed by sudden withdrawal. A gradual decline might be safer and more protective.

Balancing risks and benefits

“The idea isn’t that caffeine will replace risk-reduction behaviors,” noted Dr. Ostfeld. She emphasized that safe sleep practices remain essential. A baby at risk of suffocation still needs a safe sleeping environment free of pillows and loose bedding.

Though caffeine does not alter breast milk composition, it can affect infant behavior. Some infants may experience irritability, poor sleep, or fussiness. Still, studies have not shown long-term harms from moderate maternal caffeine use during lactation.

Next steps and research plans

The Rutgers team aims to test their hypothesis by comparing caffeine levels in infants who died from SIDS with those who died from other causes. This approach could reveal patterns linked to caffeine exposure.

“For over 30 years, we’ve been educating New Jersey’s parents about adopting safe infant sleep practices. These efforts have contributed to our state rates being the second lowest in the US,” said Dr. Ostfeld. “Still, these proven recommendations are not universally adopted.”

This theory suggests a new angle for intervention. It may help infants who remain vulnerable despite education and safe environments.

The caffeine hypothesis is not a recommendation for caffeine dosing. It is a prompt for scientific exploration. As Dr. Hegyi concluded, the goal is “to stimulate new thinking about a problem that has remained unchanged for 25 years.”

This theory may not solve SIDS overnight. But it offers a fresh direction and a reason for cautious hope.

The study is published in the Journal of Perinatology.

