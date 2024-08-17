Can America achieve seafood self-sufficiency?

Seafood is more than just a culinary treasure found on our dinner plates; it’s a fundamental component of America’s economy, diet, and culture.

As one of the global powerhouses for marine and aquatic foods production, it’s surprising to learn that the United States is also ranked second in worldwide seafood imports.

Greater seafood independence in America

Researchers at the University of Maine have undertaken an extensive study that suggests the U.S. could attain seafood independence – meeting its entire seafood needs through domestic production.

According to the study, seafood independence in America would require significant changes in consumer habits, investments in infrastructure, and continual adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

Joshua Stoll, UMaine associate professor of marine policy and co-author of the study, emphasized the broader implications of the research.

“There is a tendency to forget that seafood is an integral part of the nation’s food system, but achieving greater seafood independence can improve equity, health, and buffers from climate change,” said Stoll.

Seafood independence promises more than just self-sufficiency. It offers opportunities for improving dietary outcomes and ensuring national food security, especially amidst disruptions in global supply chains.

Despite its capacity to rely solely on the seafood it produces, the nation exports the majority, and imports 80 to 90 percent of the seafood consumed by Americans.

Decades of seafood data across America

The study was based on 50 years of U.S. consumption and production data. The researchers examined the nation and its seven regions as classified by the U.S. Regional Fishery Management Council.

This data allowed the experts to measure the potential for each region, and the nation as a whole, to meet its own seafood demand.

Despite rising national seafood consumption trends, they have not managed to outpace the increase in production.

Although per capita consumption has almost doubled over the years, reaching 20.3 pounds, the U.S. has responded with an impressive annual production volume of 7.5 billion pounds. This could yield 21.4 pounds of food per capita.

Understanding the discrepancy

The analysis revealed an intriguing statistic: between 2012 and 2021, the U.S. could only meet around 76 percent of its seafood demand through its own supply.

This figure, indicative of seafood self-reliance, has fluctuated over the past 50 years from a low of 59 percent to a high of 110 percent.

The team explains this discrepancy largely corresponds to the export of much of the country’s harvest or its use as bait fish for more profitable species.

Seafood consumption patterns in America

Study co-author Tolulope Oyikeke, a PhD student at UMaine, highlighted the potential benefits of reassessing seafood consumption patterns:

“As we strive to enhance our seafood self-reliance, we have the potential to reassess our consumption of harvested species. By focusing on species like herring, anchovy, and other less widely consumed species over those that we export or use for bait, we can tap into their exceptional nutritional value,” said Oyikeke.

“This shift would not only strengthen our domestic seafood supply but also contribute to a more sustainable, affordable, and health-conscious food system.”

Charting the course for seafood self-reliance

The potential for U.S. self-reliance in this sector is primarily driven by Alaska, which has been responsible for two-thirds of the nation’s annual harvest for the past three decades.

It’s by far the most self-sufficient region, capable of meeting 27,000% of its regional demand at its production peak of 6 billion pounds in 2015.

In stark contrast, the Mid-Atlantic region, capable of meeting only 7% of its demand over the last half-century, is the least self-sufficient.

New England, with a fluctuating capacity for self-reliance, has emerged as the third most self-sufficient region from 1971-2021. However, since 1979, its self-sufficiency fell from being able to meet 179% of its demand to just 36% in 2021, owing to overfishing, regulation, and increased per capita consumption.

“It is hard to predict what will happen in the future, but ongoing efforts to restore fisheries in the Gulf of Maine and the nascent, but burgeoning aquaculture sector may help to increase the potential for self-reliance in the future,” Oyikeke noted

Fishing for solutions

While the potential for seafood independence exists, the U.S. per capita consumption of seafood falls short of the recommended 26.07 pounds by the U.S. Department of Health.

To improve self-reliance and dietary outcomes, researchers suggest various industry strategies including changes in consumer preferences, increased shellfish production, infrastructure development, and addressing access barriers for marginalized populations.

Notably, the potential impacts of climate change should be factored into any actions taken.

Stoll emphasized the urgency of this initiative: “As more attention is being given to the relationship between socioeconomic well-being, human health, and food, now is the time to invest in increasing seafood self-reliance. Given current seafood production levels, doing this is not beyond reach.”

The study is published in the journal npj Ocean Sustainability.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–