Can children thrive on plant-based diets? What parents should know

Plant-based meals are increasingly part of daily life for many families, especially those aiming to reduce meat consumption. For parents, the question is straightforward: are these diets sufficient for growing children?

A major study sought to answer this question by examining how children and adolescents around the world grow, eat, and stay healthy on plant-based diets.

Comparing diets for children

The researchers analyzed data from more than 48,000 children and teenagers across 18 countries. They pulled information from 59 previous studies, making it the largest analysis of its kind focused on kids under 18.

Three groups were compared: children who ate meat and animal products, those who followed vegetarian diets that included eggs and dairy, and children who followed fully vegan diets with no animal foods at all.

The team evaluated many aspects of health, including height and weight, body fat percentage, bone health, and cholesterol.

The researchers also analyzed what nutrients the children were getting from their diets.

Children with plant-based diets

Vegetarian children showed an advantage – consuming more dietary fiber, iron, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium than the group that consumed meat.

These macronutrients are crucial in digesting food, maintaining blood health, and supporting immunity. These nutrients are found in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and beans.

The same children also had lower intakes of some key nutrients. Dr Jeannette Beasley from New York University is one of the study’s co-authors.

“Notably, vitamin B12 didn’t reach adequate levels without supplementation or fortified foods, and calcium, iodine and zinc intakes were often at the lower end of recommended ranges, making them important nutrients to consider for children on plant-based diets,” said Dr. Beasley.

She also pointed out a concern specific to vegan diets. “Vegan children, in particular, had especially low calcium intake.”

Heart health and body size

These risks did not cancel out the heart health advantages seen in vegetarian and vegan children, who had lower total cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol compared with children who ate meat.

Growth rates were slightly different. Vegetarian children were slightly shorter and lighter than those who ate meat. They had lower body mass index, less body fat, and lower bone mineral content.

Vegan children were also shorter and leaner, scoring lower in body mass index. These differences were generally small, but they show how sensitive the growing body is to the balance of nutrients.

What this means for healthy growth

“Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children,” said Dr. Monica Dinu from the University of Florence, the study’s lead author.

The word “planned” carries a lot of weight. Kids grow fast. Their brains, bones, and muscles need steady fuel. Plant-based diets can provide that fuel, but they cannot rely on chance or trends.

Guidance for parents

“We hope these findings offer clearer guidance on both the benefits and potential risks of plant-based diets, helping the growing number of parents choosing these diets for health, ethical or environmental reasons,” said Dr. Dinu.

Consulting a pediatrician or dietitian can help greatly. Fortified foods and supplements may also be needed, especially for vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, iron, and zinc.

It also helps to focus on calorie consumption because plants can help in feeling full without providing a high caloric intake.

Are plant-based diets safe for kids?

The authors were careful not to overstate their findings. Many of the studies analyzed were cross-sectional, examining children at a single point in time rather than tracking them over years.

Accurately capturing what kids actually eat during these assessments is also challenging. Study co-author Dr. Wolfgang Marx addressed this uncertainty directly.

“In conclusion, while well-planned vegetarian and vegan diets are nutritionally adequate and beneficial for adults, there is far less clarity about their suitability for children – leading to inconsistent or even conflicting advice for parents,” said Dr. Marx.

“Our findings suggest that a balanced approach is essential, with families paying close attention to certain nutrients – particularly vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, iron and zinc – to ensure their children get everything they need to thrive.”

The full study was published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–