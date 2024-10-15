Can we save coral reefs with selective breeding?

A new dawn, a fresh perspective, and a revolution in scientific research. That’s what a team of dedicated experts at Newcastle University are bringing to the world of marine biology and coral conservation.

The researchers have made an exhilarating breakthrough in selective breeding to combat the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs.

Breeding corals for survival

The experts have achieved the world’s first successful selective breeding of adult corals for enhanced heat tolerance.

The team adjusted the thermostat on corals‘ survival, proving that our marine buddies can acclimatize better to harsh heatwaves, albeit in modest amounts.

However, the researchers emphasize that this victory isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to wiping out the impacts of future marine heatwaves under climate change.

It’s a startling wake-up call that we need to slam the brakes on global greenhouse gas emissions. As this research confirms, these harmful emissions are the real villains putting corals on thin ice – or rather, in hot water.

Maximizing breeding outcomes

The research is the culmination of a five-year collaboration between the University of Victoria, Horniman Museum and Gardens, Palau International Coral Reef Center, University of Derby, and the University of Exeter.

With funding from the European Research Council, the study was led by Dr. James Guest, an expert in coral reef ecology at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences.

“This work shows that selective breeding is feasible but not a silver bullet solution and that more research is needed to maximize breeding outcomes,” said study lead author, Liam Lachs, a postdoctoral research associate at Newcastle University.

“In parallel, rapid reductions of global greenhouse gas emissions are an absolute requirement to mitigate warming and give corals an opportunity to adapt.”

Dr. Guest emphasized the challenges that lie ahead – from balancing the needs of wild populations to avoiding dilution of selected traits.

Coral breeding trials

Going back in time, we find that selective breeding was a strategy adopted by humans thousands of years ago to coax desired characteristics out of animals and plants. Today, it’s playing a pivotal role in saving our precious coral reefs from the wrath of climate change and marine heatwaves.

The team carried out breeding trials targeting two distinct traits. One focused on tolerance to short, intense heat exposure while the other dealt with a less intense but long-term heatwave exposure.

Both trials showed promise as parent colonies selected for high heat tolerance passed this trait to their offspring, thus offering a glimmer of hope for future generations of corals.

Further research is needed

Despite the promising results, the journey is not yet complete. The team discovered no evidence that breeding for short-stress tolerance boosted the offspring’s ability to survive long-term heat stress exposure.

This conundrum, coupled with the lack of a genetic correlation, implies that each trait might be independently controlled genetically – a puzzle piece that needs more exploration.

Study lead author Dr. Adriana Humanes highlighted the road ahead, stating that we still have a long way to go before selective breeding can be successfully implemented.

“Considerable work remains before selective breeding can be successfully implemented. A deeper understanding is needed to determine which traits to prioritize and how these traits are genetically correlated,” said Dr. Humanes.

Selective coral breeding is achievable

So, where does this leave us? Undoubtedly, the excitement behind breeding of coral reefs is justifiable. This study takes us one step closer towards securing a future for coral reefs.

The work confirms that selective breeding for adult heatwave survival is achievable. However, the researchers are quick to point out there’s still a long journey ahead.

The experts are rallying the troops, asking the global community to invest more in research and development to understand how to effectively implement breeding interventions.

The mission is clear – we must limit levels of global warming, which is achievable through urgent climate action.

After all, in the fight against climate change, every contribution counts – every study, every intervention, and every degree of heat that we manage to prevent.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.



