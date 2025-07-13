Cancer cells create power waves to fuel invasion

Cancer cells are notorious for their ability to break the usual biological speed limits. They divide quickly, migrate toward blood vessels, and survive bouts of low oxygen that would stall most healthy tissue.

The question that has nagged researchers for a century is how these unruly cells keep their energy meters running so high so often.

New work from Johns Hopkins Medicine offers an unusual answer: energy doesn’t just churn inside the cell. It ripples across the membrane in rhythmic bands of glycolysis proteins that whip up fresh adenosine triphosphate (ATP) right where the cell needs it most.

Textbooks miss enzyme waves

“This finding may challenge the canonical textbook knowledge that we all learn from the biochemistry course,” noted Dr. David Zhan, a postdoctoral researcher at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Zhan and his colleagues tagged each key enzyme in glycolysis with a fluorescent marker, then filmed breast cancer cells under a confocal microscope.

Every nine minutes, a colored wave rolled across the outer membrane, showing the enzymes moving in lockstep. Normal breast duct cells, in contrast, displayed little more than a flat baseline.

More waves, more aggressive tumors

The team connected those shimmering rings to a long‑standing puzzle called the Warburg effect – the habit of tumors to favor sugar fermentation even when oxygen is plentiful.

Pinning glycolysis to the edge of the cell, they argue, shortens the distance between ATP production and the cell’s needs. This proximity supports the mechanical work of moving, stretching, and invading.

“The more aggressive the cancer, the more waves we found on the cell surface,” said Dr. Peter Devreotes, a professor of cell biology at Johns Hopkins.

High‑grade breast, liver, pancreatic, lung, and colon cancer lines all pulsed with faster, brighter waves than their less aggressive cousins.

Aggressive cancer cells pulse with energy

Quantitative imaging placed numbers on the link. Cells with intense surface ripples packed 25 percent more membrane‑proximal ATP than cells with faint ripples.

Cells with more ripples leaned harder on glycolysis overall, producing up to one‑third of their total ATP in these membrane zones rather than in the main cytosol. The same lines showed heightened metastasis potential in animal studies reported earlier by the group.

Higher wave counts correlated with faster macropinocytosis, the cell’s nutrient‑gulping process. They also coincided with surges in new‑protein synthesis, both classic hallmarks of metastatic readiness.

Blocking wave formation dulls cell spread

Blocking wave formation with latrunculin A, a marine‑derived molecule that locks actin monomers in place, cut local ATP by roughly 25 percent and slowed cell invasion in prior tumor models.

In the Johns Hopkins dishes, the drug wiped out the colorful bands and dulled cell movement within minutes.

Conversely, forcing a single glycolytic enzyme – phosphofructokinase – to stick to the membrane with a molecular “hook” drew the rest of the pathway along for the ride.

The manipulated cells spread wider and crawled faster, mirroring the behavior of high‑wave cancer lines.

Interrupting the ripple with drugs

Standard anti‑glycolytic cocktails, such as 2‑deoxy‑D‑glucose paired with 3‑bromopyruvate, erased most of the cell‑edge ATP, but they also came with toxicity. The team tried a lighter tactic: targeting the waves’ actin scaffold.

Low‑dose latrunculin trimmed wave activity by about 60 percent yet spared mitochondrial function, hinting at a therapeutic window.

In a side‑by‑side test across four breast cancer lines of increasing malignancy, partial wave suppression shrank nutrient uptake.

The effect was far greater in the two most aggressive lines than in the milder pair. Protein‑synthesis rates, measured with a photoswitchable marker, fell in step with wave loss. Such selective pressure on the worst‑behaved cells could be valuable in an adjuvant setting.

Wave frequency may also become a staging tool. Because the phenomenon occurs on the membrane, it is theoretically accessible to surface‑enhanced Raman probes or contrast agents that glow in positron emission tomography.

Measuring wave intensity could help clinicians gauge whether a tumor is primed for spread without waiting for genomic tests.

Self-reinforcing rhythm fuels cancer

The concept of a self‑organizing metabolic wave sets up a feedback loop. Actin dynamics drive the enzymes to the edge, concentrated enzymes spike ATP, and fresh ATP fuels more actin remodeling. Interrupt any side of the triangle and the momentum falters, at least in cultured cells.

Translation to patients will require careful mapping of wave behavior in three‑dimensional tissue and in living organisms.

Tumor microenvironments include stiff extracellular matrices, fluctuating oxygen, and immune attacks, factors that could amplify or dampen membrane rhythms.

“Our findings suggest a correlation between higher levels of the energy‑producing waves and a greater severity of the cancer,” Devreotes said.

Waves may guide cancer treatments

The simplicity of watching a fluorescent band circle a cell offers an intuitive biomarker for metabolic state. Devreotes thinks the waves may give cancer biologists a concrete handle on the Warburg effect, long treated as an abstract flux calculation.

Future experiments will test whether disrupting the actin-enzyme partnership in animal models slows real tumors or merely re‑routes their energy supply.

If the former holds, oncologists could add “wave breakers” to the growing list of metabolic therapies that aim to starve tumors without starving patients.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

