Cannabis use in any form directly linked to significant risk of heart damage

Marijuana has long been debated as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes. Some people view it as a benign stress-reliever with fewer hazards than tobacco products.

Evidence from a recent study challenges that assumption.

The research was led by first author Leila Mohammadi, MD, PhD, and senior author Matthew L. Springer, PhD, at the University of California, San Francisco.

Cannabis users and heart damage

A study followed 55 participants who were already cannabis users or individuals who did not use any nicotine products. Each cannabis user had a habit of consuming it at least three times a week for at least one year.

The group included smokers who averaged around 10 years of use and those who used tetrahydrocannabinol in edible form with around five years of use.

The nonsmoking control group showed healthier cardiovascular indicators than any of the cannabis-using groups.

Researchers uncovered decreased blood vessel function in participants who either smoked marijuana or took edibles containing the psychoactive compound in Cannabis sativa.

They found vascular function in those using either type of cannabis was roughly half that of nonusers. This was linked to higher chances of endothelial dysfunction, which refers to impaired operations of the cells lining blood vessels.

Cannabis-linked blood vessel damage

When blood vessels lose flexibility or responsiveness, that can heighten the likelihood of conditions such as heart attacks and hypertension.

Some previous findings have also associated marijuana use with possible triggers for cardiovascular complications. The current study adds more data to consider for those who routinely depend on cannabis for relaxation or pain relief.

The potential link between endothelial dysfunction and cannabis use raises concerns about early development of vascular disease.

This condition involves impaired nitric oxide production and reduced elasticity in the arteries, both of which influence how well blood moves around the body. If this process falters too much, people may face a spike in heart-related risks over the years.

Smoking cannabis and heart health

Investigators noticed that marijuana smokers had distinct changes in their blood serum that were harmful to cells lining blood vessels. Those taking edibles, however, did not display the same harmful shift in serum properties.

This might indicate that the act of burning and inhaling cannabis smoke triggers certain biochemical pathways not activated by ingesting THC in food or beverage form.

Both methods still resulted in diminished vessel function, but the underlying mechanisms appeared to vary.

This discovery opens the door for closer evaluation of how inhaled cannabis influences nitric oxide and other chemicals in the bloodstream.

Experts have tried to pinpoint how THC might harm vessels, but these findings suggest there are yet-to-be-mapped pathways involved.

They highlight the need for more research to understand how different routes of use impact the cardiovascular system.

Eating cannabis and heart health

Some scientists have drawn parallels between marijuana smoking and tobacco use when it comes to cardiovascular strain.

Both involve inhaling combusted materials that may generate oxidizing particles and other toxins.

This study found that while chronic users of edibles also showed diminished endothelial function, it did not seem tied to changes in blood serum.

Experts have suggested that THC may cause adverse cardiovascular effects through interactions with cannabinoid receptors in the heart or blood vessels.

Edible users might be experiencing those effects in a way that bypasses the bloodstream’s immediate signaling changes linked to smoking.

The findings also hint that inhalation may carry a bigger immediate impact on serum factors.

What does all of this mean?

Many people view edibles as a safer alternative to smoking. Edibles do avoid the dangers of inhaling combusted matter, yet the overall vascular function among both smoking and non-smoking users in the study was still notably reduced compared to nonusers.

That’s a cautionary sign for anyone who feels that avoiding smoke means avoiding all serious health risks.

Medical or recreational users might want to stay alert to these issues. Some individuals turn to cannabis for relief from pain or anxiety, but this research indicates a need for awareness about cardiovascular health.

Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider could be wise, especially for those with a family history of heart disease.

Heart health, cannabis, and the future

The study team noted that the specific mechanisms behind THC’s effect on blood vessels remain somewhat unclear. They observed that smoking marijuana affects blood vessel function in ways distinct from ingesting THC.

This means new research should aim to pin down which components of smoke, vapor, or other byproducts may be most harmful.

Scientists are likely to explore whether occasional marijuana use carries the same risk as chronic use. More data on dosage levels and individual differences could help the medical community develop more precise guidelines.

Current work sets the stage for larger population studies that can track cardiovascular parameters over longer timeframes.

Cardiovascular health is a lifelong matter. This research shows that both edible users and smokers should keep an eye on how cannabis might impact their heart and blood vessels.

Caution makes sense until medical professionals reach a clearer understanding of how best to reduce any risks linked to routine use.

The study is published in JAMA Cardiology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–