Cannibalism: Ancient Europeans ate both enemies and loved ones

The idea of consuming human flesh is enough to turn the stomach. It feels unnatural, grotesque, and completely at odds with the norms of modern society. Yet, history tells a different story. For some ancient cultures, cannibalism was not only practiced but carried deep meaning.

Whether as an act of survival, a form of warfare, or a ritual, the consumption of human flesh has left its mark on history.

A recent study has revealed shocking evidence of cannibalism among the Magdalenians, a prehistoric European culture that thrived between 17,000 and 12,000 years ago.

Researchers have discovered that these ancient people not only consumed their enemies after battle but may have also eaten their own dead.

The findings, based on remains found in Maszycka Cave, challenge our understanding of early human societies.

Unearthing the evidence of ancient cannibalism

Maszycka Cave, located about 12 miles from Krakow, Poland, has long been a significant archaeological site. More than a century ago, researchers uncovered human bones there, alongside stone tools and animal remains.

These findings suggested that the site was once home to a late Ice Age society. Recent excavations, however, have revealed something far more disturbing.

Researchers from Spain and Poland analyzed 63 human bone fragments from the cave, and uncovered clear signs of cannibalism.

Cut marks, fractures, and evidence of flesh removal suggest that these individuals were not merely buried but processed for consumption.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, provides undeniable evidence that the Magdalenians engaged in human consumption.

Process of consumption

One of the most striking discoveries was the evidence of skull manipulation.

Skulls from Maszycka Cave bore marks from scalping, flesh removal, and intentional fracturing. These modifications suggest that Magdalenians actively sought to access the brain, a nutrient-rich part of the body.

“The butchering process took place shortly after death, with no period reserved for the bodies to decompose or dry,” the researchers stated.

Long bones, such as femurs and humeri, showed clear signs of being broken open, likely to extract marrow. This method closely resembles how ancient people processed animal bones for nutrients.

Researchers noted that many of the cut marks on human remains were nearly identical to those found on animal bones, further supporting the idea that the bodies were treated as a food source.

“The position and frequency of the cut marks, as well as the targeted smashing of bones, leave no doubt that their intention was to extract nutritious components from the dead,” explained first author Francesc Marginedas from the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES).

Enemies or ritual victims?

The study raises important questions about why the Magdalenians engaged in cannibalism.

Some experts believe it was a result of warfare, with victorious warriors consuming their fallen enemies as an act of dominance. Others suggest it may have had ritualistic significance.

Human induced modifications on cranial and postcranial remains. Cut marks (blue and yellow) due to scalping (e, u) and defleshing of the skull (c, d, f, i, j, t), percussion damage (red) on skull fragments (a, b). Defleshing marks on a mandible (g, h), on a clavicle (l, n), on a radius (o), on a femur (p, q) and on a fibula (s). Disarticulation marks on a humerus (k, r) and peeling (green) on a clavicle (m). The specimen ID is located next to the scale at the bottom of the images. Credit: IPHES

The practice was not limited to enemies. A 2023 study suggested that Magdalenians also consumed their deceased loved ones, possibly as a method of body disposal.

This further complicates the debate over whether their cannibalistic acts were driven by necessity or belief.

A culture of art and violence

Despite these gruesome discoveries, the Magdalenian culture was known for its artistic achievements.

They left behind intricate cave paintings, carved tools, and engraved bones. Their artwork, found in locations such as the famous Lascaux caves in France, suggests a society that valued creativity and expression.

“The wide range of artistic evidence points to favorable living conditions during this period. It therefore seems unlikely that cannibalism was practiced out of necessity,” said Professor Thomas Terberger from the University of Göttingen.

This presents an interesting paradox. How could a culture so advanced in artistic expression also engage in cannibalism? One possibility is that cannibalism was not about survival but about power, belief, or warfare.

It may have been a way to mark territory, strike fear into enemies, or maintain social order within their groups.

Cannibalism linked to population pressure

Researchers believe that growing population pressure during the late Ice Age may have played a role in the rise of violent cannibalism.

As resources became scarce, competition between groups intensified. The increase in territorial conflicts could have led to extreme acts of violence, including consuming enemies as part of warfare.

“It is possible that this was an example of violent cannibalism. After the last Ice Age, there was population growth, and that may have led to conflicts over resources and territories,” said Marginedas.

At Maszycka Cave, human remains were found mixed with settlement debris, suggesting that the dead were not treated with respect.

This further supports the idea that these individuals were not honored in death but were instead treated as food or trophies.

Cannibalism across human history

The Magdalenians were not the first to engage in cannibalism, nor were they the last.

Evidence of human consumption dates back 1.45 million years to Kenya, where a shin bone fossil bore cut marks consistent with butchery.

Throughout history, various cultures have engaged in cannibalism for different reasons, whether due to starvation, warfare, or religious rituals.

“Cannibalism is a behavior that has been documented at various times in human evolution,” said co-author Dr. Palmira Saladié.

“In prehistoric contexts, it could respond both to survival needs and to ritual practices or even to dynamics of intergroup violence.”

The Magdalenians may have practiced it more frequently than other groups, but it was by no means unique to them.

Archaeologists have uncovered similar evidence among Neanderthals, early Homo sapiens, and even societies from more recent historical periods.

Rethinking the Magdalenian legacy

This discovery forces us to rethink how we view the Magdalenian people. They were not just artists and hunters but also warriors and possibly ritualistic cannibals. Their society was complex, shaped by both creativity and brutality.

Cannibalism during this period was not necessarily widespread, but it was also not unheard of. It was likely a response to specific circumstances, whether conflict, population pressure, or deeply held beliefs.

The remains at Maszycka Cave offer a rare glimpse into this brutal aspect of their culture, challenging our assumptions about early human societies.

While we may never fully understand the motivations behind Magdalenian cannibalism, this research brings us closer to uncovering the realities of life in prehistoric Europe.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

