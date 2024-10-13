Carbon Mapper satellite pinpoints greenhouse gas hotspots

The non-profit organization Carbon Mapper is leveling up the game in the battle against climate change, using cutting-edge satellite tech to keep a close eye on greenhouse gas emissions.

This revolutionary initiative is proving how high-tech environmental monitoring can spur real action and spark creative solutions.

Carbon Mapper’s Tanager-1 satellite

The recent launch of the Tanager-1 satellite marks a key achievement for the Carbon Mapper team, advancing our ability to combat climate change through innovative technology.

This pioneering satellite, created through a partnership between NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Planet Labs PBC, is equipped with an advanced imaging spectrometer capable of precisely detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, even from the most remote and hard-to-reach areas.

With its extensive global reach, Tanager-1 isn’t only focused on tracking emissions within the United States but also extends its monitoring capabilities to detect and analyze emissions in international hotspots, helping to address climate change on a worldwide scale.

This launch showcases the expansive influence of the Carbon Mapper project and its commitment to tackling climate challenges on a global scale.

Visualizing the invisible with Tanager-1

Tanager-1 took to the skies on August 16, blasting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It’s not just any satellite – it’s the result of different minds coming together with a shared vision.

Thanks to its sophisticated imaging, Tanager-1 can track greenhouse gases that were once difficult to monitor.

“The first greenhouse gas images from Tanager-1 are exciting and are a compelling sign of things to come,” said James Graf, director for Earth Science and Technology at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

A bird’s eye view of global activity

Already, Tanager-1 has captured images of methane and carbon dioxide over areas like Pakistan, South Africa, and Texas. These photos highlight how our actions are affecting the world.

By collecting intricate data, the Carbon Mapper team can guess the rate of emissions, helping us understand how these gases are driving climate change.

At the heart of Tanager-1 is a highly advanced imaging spectrometer. This tool allows researchers to detect specific chemical compounds by peeking beyond the visible spectrum.

By examining light wavelengths, the spectrometer can identify a unique “spectral fingerprint” for different substances up in the sky, enabling an incredibly accurate monitoring of emissions at a facility level.

Sharing data, driving change

The Carbon Mapper team is dedicated to making this crucial information widely available.

As Tanager-1 starts scanning large areas of Earth every day, the collected data will be provided through the Carbon Mapper data portal.

This is a treasure trove of knowledge for researchers and policymakers, helping them make informed decisions to fight greenhouse gas emissions.

The story behind Carbon Mapper

Carbon Mapper was created out of a pressing need to respond quickly and effectively to climate change.

The primary objective is to close the gap in monitoring methane and carbon dioxide emissions around the world, with a focus on providing transparent, accessible data that helps drive climate solutions on a global level.

Thanks to the support of forward-thinking philanthropists and a strong public-private partnership, Carbon Mapper is paving the way with a revolutionary satellite constellation.

This fleet of satellites is built to offer real-time, precise insights into greenhouse gas emissions, changing how we understand and address their impact.

Global access to emissions data

Beyond gathering data, Carbon Mapper’s mission is to make a real-world impact on climate policy and action.

With Tanager-1 at the forefront, Carbon Mapper envisions a future where emission data is available to everyone – not just scientists and policymakers.

This openness can help us all feel a greater sense of responsibility and urgency, inspiring everyone to play a part in reducing our carbon footprints.

Expanding the Carbon Mapper network

Looking forward, Carbon Mapper plans to add more satellites to its constellation, creating a even more detailed map of global greenhouse gas emissions.

This expanded network will allow continuous monitoring, fast response to emission spikes, and quicker action to tackle pollution sources.

By raising the bar in environmental monitoring, Carbon Mapper is paving the way towards a future where data-driven decisions contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Image Credit: Carbon Mapper/Planet Labs PBC

