Cardiorespiratory fitness linked to greater cognitive function in later life

Imagine that the mental fog often associated with growing older could lift, giving you the energy to keep up with your grandkids, and keeping your memory trustworthy – all thanks to a commitment to fitness.

Recent research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that this idea is worth considering.

The findings of the study carry profound implications for our understanding of aging, fitness, and cognition. The research indicates that fitness holds the key to a sharper mind and greater vitality in old age.

Cardiorespiratory fitness in later life

The researchers explored the links between cardiorespiratory fitness and its implications for cognitive health during the later part of our lives. They found that higher cardiorespiritory fitness can help conserve critical cognitive abilities that often wane with age.

Intriguingly, this correlation holds true regardless of significant risk factors like age, or the presence of the high-risk gene APOE4.

Cardiorespiratory fitness and cognition

Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to the capacity of the body’s circulatory and respiratory systems to supply oxygen to muscles during physical activity. This is known as one’s aerobic capacity, and it can be improved at any stage in life by doing regular aerobic exercise.

Previously, good cardiorespiratory fitness has been associated with a lowered risk of dementia and age-related cognitive decline.

The researchers set out to pinpoint precisely which cognitive faculties benefited from maintaining good cardiorespiratory fitness.

Relationship between fitness and cognitive health

The researchers assessed cardiorespiratory fitness among a group of 648 individuals between the ages of 65 and 80.

They used a treadmill running test to analyze peak oxygen consumption, a standard measurement of cardiorespiratory endurance.

The experts evaluated cognitive ability using a suite of validated neuropsychological tests that measured multiple domains including processing speed, working memory, visuospatial processing, episodic memory, and executive function/attentional control.

The results were fascinating. Even when considering factors like gender, education years, and weight, higher cardiorespiratory fitness correlated positively with better performance across all cognitive domains.

This was true regardless of the individual’s age or whether they carried the high-risk APOE4 gene.

Preserving cognitive function with fitness

The correlation between fitness and cognitive ability was noticeably stronger in women, those with less education, and those taking beta-blockers. The benefits were particularly notable within the domains of processing speed and executive function/attentional control.

While this is an observational study and cannot definitively establish a cause-and-effect relationship, it does bring forth an intriguing hypothesis.

The researchers propose that aerobic fitness might enhance cerebral blood flow, stimulate neuron growth, develop new synaptic connections, bolster neurotransmitter systems, and modify the structure of grey and white matter – all of which could potentially preserve cognitive function.

Innovative battle strategies for aging

“These findings highlight cardiorespiratory fitness as an essential health factor for preserving multidomain cognitive functioning in older adulthood,” concluded the researchers.

This lends credibility to the focus on individualized exercise programs that consider cardiorespiratory fitness to optimize cognitive health as we age.

While this research is ongoing, it provides compelling evidence that keeping fit might not just be about physical health – but mental longevity too.

Simple steps to protect cognitive health

The results clearly highlight the advantage of fitness for maintaining cognitive function, but how can these findings be incorporated into daily life?

Experts indicate that increasing moderate-to-vigorous levels of aerobic activities – whether brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming – is beneficial for cardiorespiratory fitness.

According to the World Health Organization, adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Two strength training exercises per week can also support cardiorespiratory health.

In the case of older adults, the programs should focus on sustainable activities that are very enjoyable and easy to maintain.

Group classes, outdoor activities, or even setting reasonably achievable goals through fitness trackers might provide the needed motivation to be consistent.

This will help to enhance physical health in a more active way, while at the same time improving mental toughness and maintaining a sharper mind well into our later years.

The full study was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

—–

—–