Cats mourn the loss of other pets, similar to human grief

For pet owners, a pet is not just an animal, but a part of the family. This emotional bond is deep and enduring, mixing joy, love, and sometimes pain – because, let’s face it – losing a pet is heart-wrenching. We often consider our grief as humans, but what happens to the other pets like cats left behind in the household?

In a significant revelation, researchers from Oakland University have shared intriguing insights into the emotional world of cats. According to studies, our feline companions show evident signs of grief after the death of another pet in the house.

Noticing grief in cats

Study lead author Brittany Greene, affiliated with Oakland University, delves into the many ways cats express their mourning.

We’re bound to notice changes in their eating, sleeping habits, and playfulness, along with increased attention-seeking behavior. At other times, they may choose to spend time alone or hide.

Not so long ago, in 2022, scientists from the University of Milan highlighted similar grief-like behaviors in dogs. The question until now was, “What about cats?”

Expanding feline frontiers

“Whereas dogs, descended from pack animals, might reasonably respond more strongly to the death of a conspecific, cats under human care have adapted to live among conspecifics and their capacity to respond to the loss of a companion warrants further study,” noted the researchers.

This study opens up a new avenue for understanding cats’ capacity to respond to the loss of a companion.

To investigate, the researchers surveyed 412 cat owners. Their focus was on observing the immediate and long-term changes in a surviving cat after the demise of another pet. What did the results show? They confirmed the key indicators of grief in cats affected by loss.

Does every cat grieve the same?

Although these behaviors are pretty telling, the intensity of grief varies from cat to cat. What’s the deciding factor?

It boils down to the relationship the cat had with its deceased companion. The study indicates that the lengthier the shared life with the departed pet, the more attention-seeking the surviving cat becomes after the loss.

Interestingly, the owner’s relationship with the deceased pet also influences the surviving cat’s response. This revelation suggests that our fluffy mates may mirror their caregivers’ sorrow.

Ripple effects of cat grief

Grief in pets extends beyond the immediate household, as the emotional dynamics can disrupt the harmony of the entire living environment.

Surviving pets may exhibit altered behaviors not only in response to the loss of a companion but also in response to the grief displayed by their human caregivers.

Thus, the emotional landscape of a home in mourning transforms, creating a ripple effect that can impact pets and human family members alike. Understanding this interconnectedness is crucial for providing the necessary support to both human and animal grieving processes, allowing for a shared pathway of healing.

Supporting grieving pets

In light of these insights, it becomes important to consider effective strategies to support pets through their grief.

Creating a stable and nurturing environment is paramount. This can include maintaining routines, introducing new forms of enrichment, or even allowing for greater companionship to counteract loneliness.

Patience is essential, as each pet grieves in their unique way and on their own timeline. Additionally, engaging them in favorite activities or providing comforting items, such as toys or blankets associated with the deceased companion, can offer solace.

By acknowledging and addressing the emotional needs of mourning pets, we can foster resilience and ensure a compassionate recovery for all members of the family.

Challenging cat stereotypes

Cats, for the longest time, have been stereotyped as aloof and anti-social. But the new research challenges this idea. It may be time for us to redefine our understanding of our cats and recognize their emotional depth.

“The psychological experience of loss is universal throughout the animal kingdom and the bonds forged with our pets are a mirror of the care and connection we provide,” noted Greene.

So, to all cat parents out there, it’s time we paid more attention to our feline friends, especially during times of loss.

This discovery not only tells us that our cats are emotionally more sophisticated than we believe, but it also reminds us of the profound bonds we share with our pets. Are we ready to treat our cats with the emotional intelligence they deserve?

The study is published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–