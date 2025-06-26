This little-known cause of strokes is breaking records, increasing 400% since 2005

Strokes are usually blamed on clots from the heart or fatty build‑up in the carotid arteries. A new nationwide study points to a far less familiar culprit that is increasing at break‑neck speed.

Hospital stays tied to this type of stroke rose 400% between 2005 and 2019. Shadi Yaghi, MD, a vascular neurologist at Brown University, led the team that reviewed 125,102 records to understand this disturbing trend.

Strokes from “cervical artery dissection”

A cervical artery dissection happens when the inner lining of a neck artery splits and blood forces its way between the layers, creating a flap that can slow flow or spawn a clot, causing an ischemic stroke.

Up to one in four strokes in adults younger than fifty trace back to an undetected tear, making the condition a top threat during prime working years.

The tear often follows a car crash, sports collision, or heavy lift, yet even an awkward reach into the backseat can trigger it.

New ultrasound and magnetic‑resonance techniques now reveal tiny mural bruises that older scanners missed, so today’s numbers reflect both a true rise and sharper detection.

Clues something is wrong

A sudden one‑sided headache or neck pain, sometimes paired with a droopy eyelid, is the classic red flag that emergency clinicians learn to spot.

Some patients hear a pulsing “whoosh” in one ear, a clue that turbulent blood is racing past the tear.

When symptoms appear vague, physicians look for Horner’s syndrome, a pinpoint pupil with a partly closed lid, that often accompanies the injury.

Emergency departments rely on computed tomography angiography, a dye scan that maps blood flow in minutes and is now the preferred first test in young stroke patients.

Why the numbers keep climbing

Incidence climbed from eleven to forty‑six cases per million people over fifteen years, an average ten‑percent rise every year.

Hispanic and Black Americans saw the steepest gains, nearly doubling the increase noted in white patients, suggesting disparities in both exposure to trauma and access to early vascular care.

Cheaper scanners let smaller hospitals perform vascular studies on site. Clinicians also scan first and ask questions later, catching tears that once slipped under the radar.

“Strokes that are not fatal can lead to long‑term disability, poor mental health and reduced quality of life,” stated Yaghi, underscoring why earlier diagnosis matters.

The sharpest rise occurred in people older than sixty‑five, hinting that age‑related vessel changes and more liberal imaging are uncovering cases once blamed on arthritis pain.

Recognizing cervical artery strokes

Sports medicine papers link dissections to wrestling throws, surfing wipeouts, and yoga headstands that force the neck past its usual range.

A case report describes a thirty‑four‑year‑old woman who suffered a fatal stroke just hours after chiropractic neck manipulation, reminding clinicians to weigh benefits against rare but severe risks.

People with connective‑tissue disorders such as Ehlers‑Danlos syndrome face extra risk, and studies tie hypertension and migraine with aura to the condition as well.

Vertebral tears demand respect because a nationwide follow‑up study found they almost doubled stroke risk within ninety days even when the first hospital stay ended without brain injury.

Gaps in treatment and follow‑up

Guidelines favor starting an antiplatelet drug such as aspirin for three to six months, reserving anticoagulants for complicated or vertebral artery dissection that extends toward the brainstem.

Occlusive tears may call for stronger medication, and many centers reorder imaging within a week to confirm blood is flowing through a safe channel.

Intravenous clot‑busting medicine remains safe when given within the standard window, according to a recent American Heart Association review.

Endovascular stenting is saved for repeat attacks that break through medication, with observational series reporting technical success in more than ninety‑percent of treated segments.

Tele‑stroke clinics now let rural patients secure follow‑up scans and medication checks without long travel, a shift that could narrow the racial gap seen in the fresh data.

Lowering cervical artery stroke risk

Wear a seat belt, raise the headrest to eye level, and avoid twisting the neck while lifting heavy objects, even on short trips.

Always secure loose cargo so you are not tempted to reach suddenly while driving; it is a small habit that keeps your shoulders, and arteries, out of harm’s way.

Strength‑training experts advise easing back into weights with lighter loads and steady breathing after imaging confirms healing, guidance drawn from sports case reviews.

Listen to your body. A stubborn one‑sided headache or new neck pain after minor trauma is reason enough to seek medical care, especially if an eye looks different or speech sounds slurred.

Researchers are testing direct oral anticoagulants and ultrasound markers that might spot a weak artery before it fails, while genetic studies hunt for clues in connective‑tissue biology.

The study is published in Neurology.

