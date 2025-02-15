CBD reduces the unwanted side effects of THC

Cannabis has long been at the center of medical and scientific debates, especially regarding its component substances – cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The psychoactive component of cannabis, THC, is known for both its benefits and drawbacks, and researchers continue to seek ways to enhance its therapeutic effects while minimizing unwanted side effects.

A breakthrough from researchers at the University of Mississippi may offer new possibilities. They have discovered how CBD, a non-psychoactive compound in cannabis, interacts with the same receptors as THC.

This discovery could lead to improved pain management treatments and new ways to mitigate THC’s negative effects, such as memory loss and nausea.

New perspective on CBD

Amar Chittiboyina, principal scientist and associate director of the National Center for Natural Products Research, has been exploring CBD’s properties with his team.

Their study sheds light on how CBD functions at a molecular level and how it may change the way THC interacts with the human body.

“This research will open a new avenue for anyone in the field of cannabis research,” Chittiboyina said. “It actually opens up new prospects or a new horizon in modulating cannabinoid receptors and harnessing THC’s beneficial effects for pain management.”

CBD is just one of over 200 cannabinoids found in cannabis, but it has drawn significant attention because it does not cause intoxication like THC.

The compound’s popularity surged in the United States following the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act, which decriminalized hemp and allowed for the broader study of CBD’s effects.

How CBD and THC interact in the body

To understand the significance of this research, it is important to look at how cannabinoids affect the human body.

A key component in this process is cannabinoid receptor type 1, a protein that regulates functions such as pain, mood, appetite, metabolism, and memory. Both THC and CBD bind to this receptor on cells throughout the body, but they do so in very different ways.

When THC attaches to the receptor, it acts like an off switch, shutting down pain signals but also causing unwanted side effects. These side effects include nausea, short-term memory impairment, and a higher potential for dependency.

CBD, in contrast, works more like a dimmer switch. Instead of fully turning the receptor on or off, it adjusts its activity, allowing for a more balanced response. This means that CBD can help manage pain and other symptoms while reducing the negative consequences associated with THC.

The University of Mississippi researchers have pinpointed the exact locations on this receptor where CBD binds. This knowledge paves the way for future research aimed at fine-tuning cannabinoid interactions to maximize therapeutic benefits while limiting the unwanted side effects.

Targeted cannabis-based treatments

Scientists believe this discovery could lead to synthetic versions of CBD that work even more effectively. By modifying how CBD interacts with receptors in the body, researchers may be able to develop improved treatments for pain, anxiety, and other conditions.

“Our primary objective is to harness the beneficial effects of THC while mitigating its undesirable side effects,” said Pankaj Pandey, a research scientist in the center.

CBD’s ability to influence receptor activity offers new possibilities for targeted treatments. This is especially important in the medical field, where researchers are seeking safer alternatives to traditional medications that may carry risks of addiction or severe side effects.

Robert Laprairie, associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan and co-author of the study, emphasized the broader implications of these findings.

“When people talk about cannabis, they tend to focus on or think of it just as a drug, as the plant,” said Laprairie.

“But we have a treasure chest of drug possibilities here and what we’re trying to do is pick out specific, very focused effects and refine those. We’re trying to pull out the benefits and leave the harms behind,” he stressed.

CBD’s impact on opioid use

One of the major questions arising from this research is how CBD interacts with other drugs, particularly opioids. William Neal, a postdoctoral researcher at the Ole Miss center, is conducting studies to determine whether CBD has any effect on opioid receptors in the body.

“In the event that CBD binds to an opioid receptor, you could have negative interplay with opiate drugs like morphine,” Neal said. “If you’re getting pain relief from opiates, and if CBD negatively interferes with the opioid receptor, it’s going to frustrate people who are prescribed opiates.

“As a result, CBD will reduce efficacy of opiates and could enhance the drug abuse liabilities.”

If Neal’s research confirms that CBD influences opioid function, it could have significant implications for pain management. Many patients who use opioids also take cannabis-based products, believing that the combination provides better pain relief.

However, if CBD weakens the effects of opioids, it may lead to complications for those relying on prescription painkillers.

More research on THC and CBD

Neal’s study is just one example of the many new research opportunities emerging from this discovery. Chittiboyina believes this work will help answer broader questions about the combined use of cannabis, opioids, and other substances for pain relief.

“That’s what I mean when I say this is a new horizon for cannabinoids research,” Chittiboyina said. “Often, to mitigate pain, patients combine opiates with cannabis, kratom, and other substances. Is this approach beneficial or detrimental?”

Answering these questions requires further research, but scientists are optimistic that understanding CBD’s molecular effects will lead to medical advancements.

Future of CBD in medicine

Although these findings are promising, more studies are needed before researchers can draw firm conclusions. The complexity of cannabinoid interactions means that every new discovery leads to more questions.

“But if we can pinpoint how CBD interacts with multiple targets on a molecular level, we will be in a stronger scientific position to develop solutions that are relevant to public health,” Chittiboyina said.

This research has the potential to change how cannabis-based treatments are used in medicine. By improving the understanding of CBD and THC’s effects, scientists may develop more precise therapies that help patients without causing unwanted side effects.

This study received support from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), the National Science Foundation XSEDE Bridges allocation, and the Mississippi State-sponsored National Center for Cannabis Research and Education.

The study is published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

