Cells surprise scientists with lighter-than-expected nuclei

Cells are busy places packed with molecules that jostle, react, and move. Biologists have long pictured the nucleus as the most crowded spot in that bustle, yet new measurements say otherwise.

A multi-institution team has reported that in cells, the nucleus is actually less dense than the surrounding cytoplasm in species from yeast to humans.

Abin Biswas from the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology (MPIIB), led the experiments with collaborators across Germany and the United States.

Density shapes life inside cells

Density is not a trivia note. It reflects how much dry mass is squeezed into a given volume, which shapes diffusion, reaction rates, and the formation of molecular assemblies.

The researchers measured nuclear and cytoplasmic density side by side. They discovered a consistent nuclear-to-cytoplasmic density ratio of about 0.8 ± 0.1 across ten eukaryotic systems. That single number points to a shared physical rule.

A ratio that consistent suggests cells regulate crowding as carefully as they regulate gene expression. It also gives researchers a simple yardstick for health versus stress inside living cells.

Optics reveal cell interiors

To see density without killing cells, the team used optical diffraction tomography. This label-free imaging maps tiny changes in how light bends through a cell and turns those changes into three-dimensional density pictures.

The key link is between refractive index and mass. For proteins in water, the refractive index increment clusters near 0.190 mL per g, which allows researchers to convert optics into dry mass.

The team paired tomography with fluorescence microscopy to map cell structures. This allowed them to identify the cell nucleus, cytoplasm, and nucleoli – and then measure each compartment’s mass per volume. This approach made it possible to compare compartments within the same cell.

How cell nuclei grow and expand

The nucleus ends up less dense because its volume expands faster than its mass during assembly. The study shows that active nucleocytoplasmic transport loads specific proteins into the cell nucleus, water follows, and the volume grows relative to mass.

“Nuclear transport establishes a specific nuclear proteome that exerts a colloid osmotic pressure,” wrote Biswas. Chromatin adds a smaller, direct pressure from being confined, which also pushes the envelope outward.

The RanGTP gradient helps regulate what enters and leaves through nuclear pores, setting transport rates that feed this pressure difference.

In frog egg extracts, nuclei built around larger genomes inflated more yet settled at a similar density, fitting a pressure balance that explains both size and density.

Big molecules crowd the cytoplasm

Cytoplasm density depends strongly on the inventory of large complexes. In growing cells, ribosome concentration tunes macromolecular crowding, which changes how fast big particles move and how condensates form.

The new work backs that view by stripping heavy components from frog extract to create a leaner cytoplasm, then adding purified ribosomes and glycogen to restore density. When the heavy crowd returns, the nucleus-to-cytoplasm density ratio returns with it.

That means cell types can differ in density because they stock different heavy molecules. It also means density can change quickly when those stocks are altered by stress or drugs.

Cell nuclei grow dense with age

During cellular senescence, cytoplasm dilutes while the nucleus does not dilute as much. The ratio flips, and the nucleus becomes denser than the cytoplasm.

The study links that flip to disturbed ribosome biogenesis and nucleolar changes that sequester immature particles. Removing the drug that induced senescence restores the normal density ratio, supporting density as a potential indicator of cell state.

This flip is not just a curiosity. It could help explain why old cells process information and stress differently, because diffusion and reaction rates shift when crowding changes.

Teamwork reveals nuclear rule

The research drew together teams from Germany, the United States, and other countries. Specialists in optics, molecular biology, and theory worked side by side to make sure the measurements were both precise and biologically meaningful.

Such coordination allowed the group to compare cells across different species and confirm that the nuclear-to-cytoplasmic density ratio is a shared feature of life.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light (MPISOL), and the Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin (MPZPM) combined their tools and insights to achieve results that no single group could have reached alone.

New rules for cell biology

Textbook descriptions emphasize DNA’s bulk in the nucleus, yet the data show the nucleus is lighter per unit volume than its surroundings in normal states. That distinction matters because diffusion distances, encounter rates, and assembly thresholds all track with crowding.

The imaging approach offers a way to read out health and stress without labels. Clinics already rely on density differences at the tissue level, and single cell density maps could extend that idea to early detection of dysfunction.

Big questions follow. How do cells tune this ratio as they grow, divide, and specialize? And how early do deviations forecast disease risk?

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

