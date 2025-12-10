Chemical industry accused of manipulating PFAS 'forever chemical' data

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), long lasting human-made chemicals built from carbon and fluorine, are now used in thousands of everyday products.

Scientists worry because many of these compounds stay in water, soil, and human blood for years.

A group of 20 scientists says some industry-linked voices are trying to shrink that definition so fewer PFAS show up on official lists.

They argue that this is not just a technical debate but a political move that could roll back protections for people and ecosystems.

PFAS chemical definitions

The work was led by Gabriel Sigmund, an environmental technology researcher at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

His research focuses on how long lived industrial chemicals move through water, soil, and living organisms.

Large human studies have found that some PFAS in drinking water and blood are linked to higher cholesterol and weaker vaccine response.

Researchers have also seen raised risks of kidney and testicular cancer in highly exposed groups. Currently more than ten thousand different PFAS fall within the same family of concern.

That scale means a single change in wording can decide whether thousands of persistent chemicals ever face testing or cleanup requirements.

Inside the OECD chemical definition

In 2021, the OECD PFAS definition set out a structural rule that uses molecular features to decide what counts as PFAS.

It grew out of a multiyear review that involved government agencies, academic chemists, and industry experts from several regions.

The definition focuses on at least one perfluorinated carbon group, a carbon unit whose usual hydrogen atoms are completely replaced by fluorine.

If a molecule has a CF3 or CF2 group like this, it falls inside the PFAS family regardless of the rest of the structure.

In their statement, the authors emphasize that this chemical rule says nothing about which PFAS should be banned or exempted in policy.

They argue that governments can still grant exemptions for specific uses, such as certain medical devices, without rewriting the core scientific definition.

Carving out PFAS exemptions

A recent review of PFAS classification, a paper that compares ways to group these chemicals, notes that IUPAC is now steering this work.

That background work can help, yet the scientists worry that some participants want to fold political or economic interests into the basic chemical question.

Some proposals would drop trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) and even whole categories like fluorinated gases and fluoropolymers from the PFAS label.

TFA is an extremely persistent short chain acid that often appears when larger fluorinated chemicals break down in air or drinking water.

The scientists argue that these carve outs are driven by political and economic interests rather than by new science on PFAS behavior.

“An IUPAC-endorsed and potentially narrower PFAS definition could confer undue legitimacy,” wrote Sigmund.

Risks of a shrinking PFAS list

When legal definitions cover a smaller list, regulators may lose the power to control related chemicals that are just as persistent and mobile.

Some may still slip into drinking water, food packaging, or sewage sludge without counting toward any PFAS limit.

European scientists on the SCHEER committee have warned that very narrow lists would weaken Total PFAS methods in future water rules.

These methods are lab tests that measure the sum of many PFAS in water at once, instead of chasing one compound at a time.

Different PFAS definitions in neighboring countries can also leave companies, labs, and regulators tangled in conflicting rules and reporting systems.

A chemical that counts as PFAS in Canada might sit outside a tighter definition elsewhere, even though the molecule stays the same.

PFAS chemicals and human health

The scientists argue that clear chemical rules are central to trust in PFAS policy, not details to be tweaked for short-term convenience.

If the definition keeps shifting, communities that live with contamination may reasonably suspect that standards are being written around commercial interests, not public health.

A broad, consistent PFAS definition also gives companies a clear signal about which chemistries are likely to face future limits.

Without that clarity, businesses may invest in replacements that later end up on a revised list, restarting the same costly cycle.

These authors say there is no evidence the OECD style chemical definition is wrong, so changing it now would help those seeking weaker rules.

They call for open debates about risk, cost, and timing while the shared scientific picture of what counts as PFAS stays fixed.

The study is published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–