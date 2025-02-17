Chernobyl dogs carry unexpected genetic characteristics

When people hear “Chernobyl,” they often think of the 1986 nuclear disaster that led to mass evacuations. Yet, the region remains home to diverse wildlife, including dogs that have become a focus of genetic research.

In 2018, researchers collected blood samples from eight canines in Ukraine’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone – four near the power plant and four in Chornobyl city, roughly 10 miles away. Preliminary findings sparked questions about how environmental toxins might shape these animals over time.

Dr. Matthew Breen is a professor in the Department of Molecular Biomedical Sciences at the NCSU College of Veterinary Medicine. He played a central role in analyzing the animals’ DNA.

The findings revealed a notable genetic split between the dogs, despite their close proximity.

Differences in Chernobyl dogs

A team from North Carolina State University and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health discovered that the canines near the power plant were genetically distinct from those in the nearby city.

The results challenge the assumption that animals living so close together would share similar genetic profiles.

“We have been working with two dog populations that, while separated by just 16 kilometers, or about 10 miles, are genetically distinct,” explained Dr. Matthew Breen.

The genetic differences raise new questions about how decades of exposure to unique contaminants can shape survival strategies.

Looking back at Chernobyl’s legacy

The meltdown at the plant is considered one of history’s worst nuclear power accidents. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, significant levels of radioactive material from the compromised nuclear plant spread across much of Eastern Europe.

Residents were evacuated, and many areas remain off-limits due to lingering contamination. Despite these challenges, animals continued to roam the area, forming populations that today provide unique insights into long-term genetic outcomes.

Dog exposure to Chernobyl contaminants

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is an area where lingering radioactive contaminants and heavy metals may pose long-term challenges for local species.

Scientists suspect that ongoing contact with these hazards could leave detectable marks in a population’s genome, which is the complete set of genetic instructions in each cell.

Study co-senior author Norman Kleiman is a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia Mailman.

“Most people think of the Chernobyl nuclear accident as a radiological disaster in an abandoned corner of Ukraine, but the potential adverse health implications are much wider,” said Kleiman.

It is likely that other pollutants, including lead and pesticides, also influence the dogs’ genetic composition.

Radiation exposure and genetic changes

By sifting through DNA at the chromosomal level and moving down to individual nucleotides, the researchers looked for signs of accumulated damage. They focused on sections tied to repairing DNA, since that is where potentially harmful mutations might show up.

Low-level exposure to radiation over many generations could create subtle changes that become evident in how genes function. Early results did not reveal obvious mutations that could be traced directly to this radiation.

The team considered that only the hardiest dogs may have reproduced successfully in the difficult environment of Chernobyl following the 1986 accident. Researchers are investigating whether these survivors already carried traits that shielded them from ongoing threats.

Such inherited advantages might have given future litters a better shot at coping with residual waste and radioactive particles. Experts note that selective pressures can rapidly refine a population’s genetic framework under harsh circumstances.

Future research directions

The lessons from these dogs could be applied to human communities from around the world that confront toxic exposures. If certain genetic signatures indicate enhanced resilience, related research may illuminate how people respond to contaminants in their own neighborhoods.

“Studying companion animals like these dogs offers a window into the kinds of adverse health risks that people may face,” said Kleiman. In regions where industrial pollution remains high, the health implications could be far-reaching.

Scientists plan to measure other forms of pollution in the area to see if there are interactions that mask or enhance certain gene variants. Work continues as the region remains politically unstable, adding logistical hurdles to ongoing projects.

Nevertheless, researchers hope that ongoing data collection will further clarify how diverse environmental factors shape living organisms across the generations.

Megan Dillon, a doctoral candidate at NC State, believes that uncovering these patterns will help in designing strategies to protect animals and people in future disaster zones.

The study was published in the journal PLoS ONE.

