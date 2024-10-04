Childhood trauma can cause physical pain in late life

No one leaves this world unscathed; life’s hardships can frequently follow us to the very end. But what if traumas such as parental abuse, repeating a school year, or even participating in armed combat could impact our pain and overall health in our final years?

Lasting impression of trauma on pain

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and the University of Michigan have found that traumatic experiences can amplify pain, depression, and loneliness during the last chapter of life.

“After deep analysis, we found that early-life trauma, particularly parental physical abuse, showed a strong correlation with end-of-life pain, loneliness, and depressive symptoms,” said study senior author Dr. Ashwin Kotwal from the UCSF Division of Geriatrics and the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

Echoes of trauma

According to Kotwal, the impact of childhood traumas may ripple throughout a person’s lifespan. “They may contribute to social and emotional isolation, poor health habits, and an increased risk of subsequent trauma.”

The findings are based on the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), which monitored roughly 6,500 Americans over the age of 50.

This long-term study followed the participants from 2006 to 2020, concluding with data from exhaustive questionnaires and final “exit interviews” with a close family member or friend.

How trauma manifests as pain

Lead author Dr. Kate Duchowny of the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan explained that trauma effectively “gets under the skin.” It’s linked with depression and anxiety that may foster a pro-inflammatory environment, leading to chronic conditions.

Interestingly, the researchers found that some traumas are more commonplace than others. Two in five participants reported childhood traumas, whereas the experience of repeating a school year was indicated as the most common potentially traumatic event in childhood.

A lifetime of trauma

The study revealed some stark figures. Those who hadn’t experienced trauma were less likely to suffer from pain or loneliness during their last days. But for those who had gone through five or more traumatic events, both pain and loneliness were dramatically heightened.

Depression, too, showed a significant increase among those with a history of trauma. These individuals had a 40% probability of end-of-life depression, compared to just 24% for those with no traumatic experiences.

New perspective for healthcare providers

Dr. Kotwal sees these findings as a wake-up call for healthcare providers. “Near the end of their lives, people may experience ‘total pain’ – a mix of spiritual, psychological, and physical pain. Lifetime trauma may shape that total experience of pain.”

In situations like these, seeking help from a psychologist, chaplain, or social worker may prove the most effective route to alleviating pain. It’s not just about treating symptoms; it’s about addressing the underlying causes of suffering.

Trauma and loss of control

“For a person who has experienced trauma, the loss of control that often accompanies disease can serve as a painful reminder of previous harmful experiences,” explained Chelsea K. Brown, a former social worker with the UCSF Division of Palliative Medicine.

“It’s not only about disease-related symptoms, but also the ongoing anxiety and distress from experiencing a loss of control over one’s body.”

The study reveals a pressing need for more research on the links between early-life trauma and end-of-life experiences. Future studies should use a broad approach that considers different cultures and socio-economic backgrounds to understand how environments affect trauma.

Long-term studies could offer better insights into the lasting effects of trauma over a person’s life. By deepening our understanding, researchers can create targeted interventions to improve the quality of life for those dealing with trauma in their later years.

Trauma and pain in older adults

Trauma is not a blank slate; it can mark us, shape us, and, as this study suggests, even affect us in our final years. The memories we carry aren’t simply mental constructs; they can have physiological impacts that reach far into our future.

As we strive to understand trauma’s effects better, we must remember to treat the whole individual, not just the disease. It’s a crucial step towards intentional, compassionate, and holistic care.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–