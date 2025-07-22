Children and smartphones: What we now know about the hidden impacts

In the last two decades, smartphones have become deeply embedded in childhood. They are no longer luxury devices for adults but tools, toys, and social lifelines for children.

A major global study by Sapien Labs has found that owning a smartphone before age 13 correlates with poorer mind health in adulthood.

This includes higher risks of suicidal thoughts, aggression, detachment from reality, and weakened emotional control. The results span across cultures and regions, making it a global concern.

The researchers analyzed data from over 100,000 young adults aged 18 to 24. They found that early smartphone use in children – especially before age 10 – leads to a steep drop in mind health scores.

Smartphones and harmful content

Smartphones today act as entry points to AI-powered environments. These systems, designed to maximize user engagement, often exploit psychological vulnerabilities.

They push harmful content, encourage constant social comparison, and replace in-person interaction and sleep with screen time.

“Our data indicate that early smartphone ownership – and the social media access it often brings – is linked with a profound shift in mind health and wellbeing in early adulthood,” said Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, who is the founder and Chief Scientist of Sapien Labs.

How early is too early?

The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) scores showed that those who got smartphones at 13 scored around 30. Those who received one at age five scored just 1.

Among females, early smartphone use raised the percentage reporting suicidal thoughts by 20 points. Males showed an 11-point increase.

The symptoms most affected include suicidal ideation, hallucinations, aggression, and emotional instability. Functioning issues included reduced self-image, confidence, empathy, and calmness.

The effects were more severe in English-speaking countries, where early access is common.

“These symptoms of increased aggression, detachment from reality and suicidal thoughts can have significant societal consequences as their rates grow in younger generations,” says Dr. Thiagarajan.

The effects of social media

The study found that early access to social media explained 40% of the negative effects. Cyberbullying, poor family relationships, and disrupted sleep were also significant contributors. These factors often act downstream of early social media use.

In the English-speaking world, the numbers were worse. Social media access accounted for up to 70% of the mental health impact. Female users also faced more exposure to sexual abuse linked to early online access.

“Based on these findings, and with the age of first smartphones now well under age 13 across the world, we urge policymakers to adopt a precautionary approach, similar to regulations on alcohol and tobacco, by restricting smartphone access for under 13s, mandating digital literacy education and enforcing corporate accountability,” said Dr. Thiagarajan.

This isn’t just a parenting issue. Children whose parents limit devices may face peer exclusion. AI-driven social media apps are too persuasive for young minds to self-regulate.

Even children protected at home face peer-led exposure to harm in schools. That’s why experts stress the need for collective solutions rather than isolated efforts.

Limiting smartphone access to children

Dr. Thiagarajan and her team propose a four-part policy response to protect children under 13. First, they recommend mandatory education on digital literacy and mental health to prepare children before they access online platforms.

Second, they call for strict enforcement of age limits on social media, ensuring that companies are held accountable for underage users. The experts advocate for a complete ban on social media access for children under 13 across all internet-connected devices.

Furthermore, the researchers propose graduated smartphone access by providing children under 13 with basic phones that support only calling and texting, without internet or app capabilities.

“Altogether, these policy recommendations aim to safeguard mind health during critical developmental windows,” said Dr. Thiagarajan.

Smartphones, children, and health

Delaying action could cost society a generation’s well-being. Up to 20% of youth may suffer suicidal thoughts due to early smartphone exposure. Nearly a third could face serious distress symptoms if trends continue.

“Our evidence suggests childhood smartphone ownership, an early gateway into AI-powered digital environments, is profoundly diminishing mind health and wellbeing in adulthood with deep consequences for individual agency and societal flourishing,” said Dr. Thiagarajan.

“I was initially surprised by how strong the results are. However when you give it due consideration, it does begin to make sense that the younger developing mind is more compromised by the online environment given their vulnerability and lack of worldly experience.”

Dr. Thiagarajan noted that it is also important to point out that smartphones and social media are not the only assault to mental health and crisis facing younger adults. “It explains some of the overall decline but not all of it.”

“Now, while more research is needed to unravel the causal mechanisms, waiting for irrefutable proof in the face of these population-level findings unfortunately risks missing the window for timely, preventative action.”

The research was supported by the Global Mind Project. The findings are published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities.

