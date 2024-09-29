Children get a rush of the 'love hormone' by playing with dogs

A recent study suggests that dogs could be the key to unlocking an unexpected boon for children’s mental and emotional health.

The secret lies in a hormone called oxytocin. You may know it as the “love hormone,” but its job description extends further than just fluttering hearts.

Mood-boosting hormone

Oxytocin, produced in the brain’s hypothalamus and released into our bloodstream, is a mood booster. It reduces stress, makes us feel more sociable, and helps us express our emotions healthily.

Now, picture this: children’s bodies flooding with this feel-good hormone following playful romps with none other than man’s best friend.

Scientists have observed higher concentrations of oxytocin in children following engagements with dogs, as compared to when kids played alone.

Oxytocin levels in dogs and children

Dr. Gitanjali E. Gnanadesikan, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona‘s School of Anthropology, led this intriguing investigation.

The research was focused on 55 children aged between 8 and 10 years at the Arizona Canine Cognition Center. Over a series of visits, the young participants played with their pet dogs, an unfamiliar dog, and also had a solo play session.

Throughout these engagements, the research team measured oxytocin levels in both the children and the dogs. The results?

“To our knowledge, this study provides the first evidence for an effect of affiliative social interactions with dogs on oxytocin concentrations in children,” said Dr. Gnanadesikan. Both familiar and unfamiliar dog interactions led to an oxytocin boost in children.

Dogs benefit from children as well

What’s more interesting is that it didn’t matter whether the dog was a family pet or a stranger to the child, the oxytocin increase was noted in both cases.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the pet dogs also exhibited a surge in their salivary oxytocin levels, but this wasn’t seen in unfamiliar dogs.

This hints at the possibility that our canine friends may also reap the emotional benefits of these interactions, given that the child is a familiar companion.

Building better communication skills

Beyond the biochemical exchanges that occur, the symbiotic relationship between dogs and children also plays a crucial role in the social dimension of childhood development.

Interactions with dogs often lead to enhanced communication skills, as children learn to interpret their pet’s body language, expressions, and needs.

This non-verbal communication can then translate into more effective interpersonal skills when interacting with peers and adults.

Additionally, dogs can serve as a bridge to social interaction, often drawing children into conversations with other pet owners or enthusiasts, thereby expanding their social circles and fortifying their confidence in expressing themselves.

Broader implications of the research

The implications of these findings extend beyond individual well-being and social skills, potentially influencing educational and therapeutic settings.

Schools and therapy programs are increasingly incorporating animal-assisted interventions to support emotional regulation, decrease anxiety, and motivate learning for children who face challenges such as autism or ADHD.

The presence of a friendly dog can create a calming atmosphere, encouraging focus and reducing stress in academic settings.

As evidence of the benefits continues to mount, educators and healthcare professionals might advocate for more widespread integration of animals in pedagogical and therapeutic practices.

This could pave the way for children to thrive both academically and emotionally through playful and nurturing relationships with dogs.

Adult supervision is needed

There is a catch, though. It is crucial to monitor these canine-kid interactions to ensure a fun and safe playtime.

Remember, not all dog breeds may be suited for play with children, and not all children may understand the nuances of interacting with dogs.

A watchful adult eye is necessary, especially when it comes to infants and toddlers who are more vulnerable. “Children and dogs should not be left alone together without adult supervision,” noted Blue Cross.

Ultimately, though, the science speaks for itself. Our loveable, loyal, four-legged companions could be key to enhancing our children’s emotional well-being, providing us with yet another reason to cherish our cuddly pals even more.

The study is published in the journal Psycho-neuroendocrinology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–