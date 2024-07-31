Children who eat breakfast are happier in life

How often have you rushed out of the door in the morning, skipping the first meal of the day? Recent research reveals the regularity of breakfast may be more significant to our overall happiness than we thought.

The research is the collective brainchild of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and Universidad de las Americas.

Study senior author Lee Smith, a renowned professor of public health at ARU, meticulously guided his team through data obtained from nearly 150,000 children across 42 countries.

Skipping breakfast vs. life satisfaction

According to the study, children who frequently skip breakfast are found to have lower life satisfaction compared to their contemporaries who regularly partake in their morning meal. It’s certainly food for thought!

The experts discovered a near-linear relationship between higher frequency of breakfast consumption and greater life satisfaction among children and adolescents aged 10 to 17 years across these nations, including Britain.

The healthiest dollop of life satisfaction was observed in participants who ate breakfast daily. On the flip side, those who never partook in breakfast had the lowest life satisfaction scores.

Food habits around the world

The cultural diversity of food habits around the globe was evident in this study as well. Notably, Portuguese children who ate breakfast every day reported the highest levels of life satisfaction.

In stark contrast, the lowest life satisfaction was found among children from Romania who never ate breakfast.

Even among the breakfast-eating population, not all countries fare the same. The study noted that children in England who had breakfast daily, did not score as high, coming in fifth in life satisfaction scores just ahead of Romania, Hungary, Germany, and Austria.

Science behind breakfast and happiness

So, what’s prompting this apparent correlation between breakfast and happiness? Professor Smith sheds light on some likely factors. Prior studies have indicated a link between low mood among adolescents who skip breakfast and higher instances of anxiety, stress, and depression.

Adding to this, breakfast sets the tone by providing the necessary energy and nutrients for optimal cognitive functioning. It’s like oiling the gears for the day ahead, enhancing crucial functions such as concentration, memory, and learning.

Our daily breakfast also serves a cocktail of essential vitamins and minerals. Skipping these nutrients could potentially lead to lower life satisfaction over time. Plus, the regular routine of having breakfast can bring structure and a positive tone to the rest of your day.

Breakfast choices and their impact

The type of breakfast consumed also plays a pivotal role in shaping life satisfaction levels. The study highlighted that the nutritional quality of breakfast can significantly affect both physical and mental health.

Nutrient-rich foods, such as whole grains, fruits, and dairy, are linked to improved mood and cognitive function. In contrast, sugary cereals and processed foods may lead to energy crashes and negatively impact emotional stability.

As children are increasingly exposed to the lure of convenience foods, prioritizing wholesome breakfast options could serve as a simple yet effective strategy to enhance overall well-being.

How to avoid skipping breakfast

Understanding the profound effects of breakfast on happiness underscores the importance of fostering healthy eating habits from a young age.

Parents, educators, and policymakers must collaborate to promote the knowledge of the benefits of a nutritious breakfast.

Schools could play an essential role by incorporating breakfast programs that not only provide healthy options but also educate students about the significance of nutrition in their daily lives.

By instilling these habits early, we cultivate an environment where children savor the benefits of breakfast, ultimately paving the way for a healthier, happier generation.

Breakfast is more than just food

However, there is a caveat. The study found that cultural diversity, lifestyles, and socio-economic factors also had a significant influence, hence the inconsistencies between countries.

Despite this, the conclusion was unanimous: Regardless of the country, life satisfaction is higher in those who eat breakfast.

So, taking the time to enjoy a morning meal could be a recipe for not just a healthy day, but a happier life too. It’s more than just food on the plate; it’s nourishment for your body, mind, and perhaps even your happiness.

The study is published in the journal BMC Nutrition.

