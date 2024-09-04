Children who watch screens in bed have the most disrupted sleep

The modern world is marred by the constant presence of digital devices, which has provoked considerable discourse in the field of sleep science. It is widely believed that the use of screens before bedtime interferes with children’s sleep, leading to issues including difficulty falling asleep, poor sleep quality, and reduced overall sleep duration.

However, a fascinating new study from the University of Otago is challenging our conventional wisdom, revealing that the timing of screen use is more critical than screen use itself.

Not screen time, but screen timing

Contrary to established sleep guidelines recommending no screen use for an hour or two before bed, this study suggests that it is screen time in bed, rather than before, that disrupts sleep.

Study lead author Dr. Bradley Brosnan, an expert at the Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre at Otago, said the most interesting findings were that screen time before bed had little impact on children’s sleep that night.

“However, screen time once in bed did impair their sleep – it stopped them from going to sleep for about half an hour and reduced the amount of sleep they got that night.”

Studying the effects of screen timing

To study the effects of screen timing, the researchers collected data from 85 adolescents aged 11 to 14 years. The participants wore a body camera on their chest for three hours before bed, up until bedtime, for a week.

An additional infrared camera was installed in their bedrooms to monitor screen time while in bed. They also wore a watch-sized sleep tracking device.

“It quickly became obvious that adolescents spend a lot of their screen time while in bed,” noted Dr. Brosnan, highlighting a significant finding.

Children using screens in bed

The study revealed that 99% of participants used screens in the two hours before bed. More than half used screens once in bed, and a third continued to use them after their first failed attempt to sleep.

Interestingly, it was screen time once in bed that delayed sleep onset by roughly half an hour, decreasing overall sleep duration. This effect was more pronounced with interactive activities like gaming or multitasking on multiple devices.

“Every additional 10 minutes of this type of screen time reduced the amount of sleep they got that night by almost the same amount,” said Dr. Brosnan.

New guidelines are needed

The study’s findings suggest that the negative impact of screen time on sleep primarily results from time displacement that delays sleep onset rather than direct effects of blue light or interactive engagement.

Dr. Brosnan proposes a practical approach: “A simple sleep guideline would be for devices to be kept out of the bedroom, allowing teenagers to use their devices before bed, but not in bed.”

He further advocates for the revision of current sleep guidelines. “We need to revisit sleep guidelines, so they fit the world we live in and actually make sense – the current ones aren’t achievable or appropriate for how we live.”

Ultimately, the research suggests that for better sleep, keeping devices out of the bedroom could strike a balance, allowing adolescents to use their devices before bed without the negative impact on sleep quality that occurs when screens are used in bed.

New routines are needed

The University of Otago study offers important insights for parents and educators promoting healthier sleep habits among adolescents. Instead of focusing solely on limiting screen time before bed, this research emphasizes the importance of managing when and where digital devices are used.

Parents can help by creating screen-free zones, particularly in bedrooms, to reduce the temptation of using devices in bed. Encouraging kids to use screens for activities like homework, entertainment, and socializing in common areas can further separate screen time from sleep, making bedrooms restful, technology-free spaces.

Educators can also play a role by teaching students about the impact of screen timing on sleep. Schools might collaborate with parents to promote balanced technology use through initiatives like screen-free challenges, digital detox workshops, and sleep education, empowering students to make better choices about their screen habits.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

