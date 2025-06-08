Chimpanzees catch yawns from robots - and lie down to rest
06-08-2025

Chimpanzees catch yawns from robots - and lie down to rest

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Chimpanzees have new companions in the world of yawning: androids. Researchers have discovered that chimpanzees not only yawn in response to a humanoid android’s yawn, but also exhibit restful behaviors like lying down.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggest a deeper behavioral and social link than mere imitation. This is the first real-time evidence of contagious yawning triggered by an inanimate humanoid model.

The study strengthens the idea that yawning can carry social meaning beyond automatic reflexes – even across species and material boundaries.

Chimps watched a robot with facial motions

Fourteen adult chimpanzees between 10 and 33 years old took part in the study. The chimps lived at the Fundació Mona Primate Sanctuary in Spain, and had been rescued from the entertainment and pet trades.

The researchers used a life-like android head, built with 33 servo motors, and capable of three facial conditions: yawning (mouth fully open to 5.5 cm or 2.17 inches), gaping (partially open to 1.5 cm or 0.59 inches), and closed-mouth neutrality.

Each condition lasted five minutes and was presented in a randomized order. The android performed each movement between 15 and 20 times.

Meanwhile, cameras recorded the chimpanzees’ reactions. The team also measured how much time the chimps spent looking at the android and lying down after each display.

Robots can make chimpanzees yawn

Yawning frequency surged only during and after the yawning condition. Chimps yawned 22 times during android yawns and 23 times in the post-yawn phase. That totaled 45 yawns – three times more than for any other facial condition.

No yawns occurred during the gaping or closed-mouth presentations. Only a handful of yawns were seen during baseline and post-close periods.

The response also extended to behavior. More chimps lay down after the android yawned, compared to after gape or closed-mouth conditions. They even gathered bedding materials – actions that were rarely seen during other conditions.

The results suggest that yawns from the android didn’t just mimic biology. They served as contextual cues for rest.

Yawns as social signals

“Our findings show that chimpanzees exhibit yawn contagion when triggered by a non-biological inanimate agent, a humanoid android, that looks as if it is yawning,” said lead author Dr. Ramiro Joly-Mascheroni.

“Despite its elusive primary functions – we still don’t know exactly why we yawn, let alone why yawning is contagious – yawning may still have an evolutionarily old, non-verbal communicative role, and its contagious aspect may help us find out more about how humans and animals developed ways of communication and social interaction.”

This extends earlier findings about contagious yawning in dogs, bonobos, and elephants. It implies that even without familiarity or biological cues, chimpanzees pick up and respond to socially meaningful movements.

Androids can help us study empathy

“Exploring the yawning responses of primates towards an artificial agent helps us to understand the mechanism of social cognition and interactions beyond humans,” said Professor Calvo-Merino.

“This interdisciplinary research enhances the collaboration of disciplines such as psychology, robotics and zoology.”

One interesting idea is that yawning may activate an embodied, perception-action coupling. The chimpanzees could be reacting automatically or making a deeper association – such as recognizing the android’s yawn as a signal to rest.

Instinctive yawn responses of chimps

The findings suggest that a living, biological presence is not essential to trigger yawning in chimpanzees. An artificial agent – a robot with human-like features – can produce the same contagious effect.

This challenges long-held assumptions that only animals or humans can evoke such deeply social and instinctive responses.

By showing that non-living entities can activate behaviors linked to empathy and relaxation, the study broadens the tools available for behavioral science.

Researchers can now design more controlled experiments without needing a live yawn source. This helps isolate which visual or motion cues are truly responsible for triggering social responses.

Implications of the research

The implications of the research extend beyond the yawning behavior of chimpanzees. Future studies might explore whether robotic agents can also provoke other reactions like mimicry, play gestures, or even emotional expressions.

Understanding which cues matter most could improve our knowledge of social cognition in both humans and animals.

Ultimately, the study shows that chimpanzees do not need skin, muscle, or familiar faces in order to respond. A plastic android, with carefully programmed movements, can be enough to signal rest.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/06/dental-floss_detects-stress_invention_Tufts-University_1m.jpg
06-08-2025
Stress-detecting dental floss could revolutionize personal health
2025/06/World-Oceans-Day-2025-Celebrating-the-wonder-that-sustains-us.jpg
06-08-2025
World Oceans Day 2025: Protecting the waters that sustain humanity and all life on Earth
2025/06/Plant-drought.jpg
06-08-2025
How a humble plant may help us save crops from drought
2025/06/Seamount-trawling.jpg
06-08-2025
Seamounts face severe destruction from bottom trawling
Mosquito,On,Kids,Skin.,Little,Boy,Attacked,By,Mosquitoes,In
06-08-2025
Scientists learn how mosquitoes outsmart and evade human defenses
2025/06/Saharan-desert_dust-plume_ocean_right-image_Copernicus-overlay_ESA_1m.jpg
06-08-2025
Satellites capture an incredibly massive Saharan dust storm crossing the Atlantic Ocean
2025/06/Chimpanzees-yawn.jpg
06-08-2025
Chimpanzees catch yawns from robots - and lie down to rest
Microfilaments,,Mitochondria,,And,Nuclei,In,Fibroblast,Cells,,Impressionistic
06-08-2025
Scientists identify a cellular 'switch' that could reverse type 2 diabetes
2025/06/Millet-farming-changed-how-Bronze-Age-people-lived-and-made-society-more-equal.jpg
06-08-2025
Millet farming marked a turning point in life during the Bronze Age
2025/06/grand-canyon_cambrian-rocks_trilobyte-discovery_credit-New-Mexico_1m.jpg
06-08-2025
Grand Canyon rock discovery has rewritten geology textbooks
2024/08/cocaine-shark_brazil_Rhizoprionodon-lalandii_sharpnose_ocean-pollution_1.jpg
06-08-2025
"Cocaine sharks" found off the coast of Brazil - strange but true tale of ocean pollution consequences
2025/06/Marine-megafauna.jpg
06-08-2025
Marine megafauna face growing threats - despite global protections
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved