Chinese scientists have harvested water from lunar soil

Lunar exploration has long been a focal point for scientists, and with the dream of human habitation on the Moon becoming more tangible, finding sustainable resources has become more critical than ever.

Water, a vital component for survival, has been at the center of this quest, driving extensive research into innovative ways to secure it on the lunar surface. A dedicated research team has now brought us closer to realizing this ambitious goal.

The team was led by Professor WANG Junqiang at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The researchers have developed a pioneering strategy for large-scale water production on the Moon, utilizing a unique chemical reaction between lunar regolith and endogenous hydrogen to extract usable water.

Turning lunar regolith into water

“We used lunar regolith samples brought back by the Chang’E-5 mission in our study, trying to find a way to produce water on the Moon,” said Professor WANG, emphasizing the importance of using authentic lunar material to ensure the reliability of their findings.

The experiments demonstrated that by heating the lunar regolith above 1,200 K with specially designed concave mirrors, one gram of molten lunar regolith could generate between 51 to 76 mg of water.

This implies that one ton of lunar regolith could produce more than 50 kg of water, equivalent to about a hundred 500-ml bottles of drinking water.

Such a quantity would be sufficient to provide enough drinking water for approximately 50 people for an entire day, highlighting the practicality of this method for sustaining human life on the lunar surface.

Key mineral for lunar water production

In addition to these findings, the researchers identified lunar ilmenite (FeTiO3) as a critical mineral for water extraction.

This mineral, abundant in the lunar regolith, was shown to contain the highest amount of solar wind-implanted hydrogen among the primary minerals present on the Moon.

Its unique lattice structure, which features sub-nanometer tunnels, allows it to store significant amounts of hydrogen, which can then be released and used to produce water when the regolith is heated.

These groundbreaking discoveries emphasize the immense potential of utilizing in-situ resources on the Moon, not only for drinking water but also for other essential life-supporting functions.

Sustaining life on the moon

The water generated through this innovative method could also be electrochemically decomposed into hydrogen and oxygen, providing both a renewable energy source and breathable air for future lunar inhabitants.

This process is vital for the long-term sustainability of human life on the Moon, making it possible to establish self-sufficient lunar bases.

The research by Professor WANG’s team opens new doors for lunar water exploration, setting the stage for the construction of permanent lunar research stations.

The work brings us one step closer to making the dream of sustainable lunar habitation a reality, demonstrating that with the right technology and approach, life beyond Earth is not just a distant fantasy but an achievable future.

Beyond water production

The implications of this water extraction method extend far beyond just providing drinking water and breathable oxygen for astronauts. By efficiently harvesting water from lunar regolith, this approach can support various aspects of long-term lunar colonization.

For instance, the extracted water can be used to grow plants in lunar greenhouses, providing a sustainable food source and enhancing the quality of life for future lunar inhabitants.

This not only ensures self-sufficiency but also reduces the need to transport large quantities of supplies from Earth, significantly cutting down costs and logistical challenges.

Additionally, the capability to split water into hydrogen and oxygen on the Moon opens up new avenues for energy production.

Hydrogen can be used in fuel cells to generate electricity, powering lunar habitats, scientific instruments, and exploration vehicles. The oxygen produced can be used to support human respiration and to create a safer living environment.

These developments could lead to the establishment of a more permanent human presence on the Moon, and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars and beyond.

The study is published in the journal The Innovation.

