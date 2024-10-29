Cicadas grew 'super wings' to dodge ancient birds

In the endless dance of evolution, every species must continuously adapt to survive. A recent study focuses on the tale of ancient cicadas, who had to reshape their very wings under the pressure of predation.

It’s a story of survival, revealing how the arrival of insect-eating birds shook the world of these noisy insects. It’s a narrative that plays out over the span of millions of years, and today, we finally have the insights to understand it.

Evolutionary riddle of flight

The quest to understand the evolutionary history of flight has been a longstanding pursuit – one spanning hundreds of years.

But let’s face it, it’s not an easy task to trace the footprints of these fragile, fleeting features – the wings. Due to their delicate structure, wings rarely preserve well enough to become fossils. Consequently, despite our keen search, the evidence-base in this area has always been rather thin.

Enter the cicadas, these unique little creatures with some extraordinary wing characteristics that set them apart and make them a valuable subject of study.

Cicadas offer a rare glimpse into the evolution of flight in insects as they have a history of preserving well, unlike most other winged creatures.

Changing wings of cicadas

The researchers in this study constructed a timeline showing the evolution of cicada wings over millions of years. By studying more than 80 species of cicada wings, they unveiled an interesting pattern.

Cicadas, it appears, went through some swift wing transformations in reaction to the rapidly evolving birds that preyed on them.

Life as an ancient cicada wasn’t easy. Early cicadas had wingspans comparable to modern butterflies, some even measuring up to 6 inches. But as their predators – the birds – evolved to become swifter and more efficient hunters, the cicadas had to up their game.

Adapting to survive

Over approximately 160 million years, cicada wings evolved. They grew wider but slimmer. The ancient insects also packed on some serious wing muscle mass. These adaptations, the researchers argue, would have boosted their flight speeds by up to 39 percent.

This evolution of wing structure and flight speed wasn’t for mere showmanship. Survival is the name of the game, and cicadas had no choice but to become faster fliers.

They were in a wingspan war, and getting faster was the key to escape the clutches of the birds that were evolving to catch insects mid-flight. Sure, this meant burning up more energy for flight, but what better reason to burn energy than to evade ending up as a bird’s snack?

Environment in cicada wing evolution

The environment played an indisputable role in shaping cicada wing evolution. Diverse ecological niches presented various challenges and opportunities that influenced these adaptive changes.

The ancient landscapes, replete with dense foliage and a myriad of predators, required cicadas to innovate continually.

Their newfound wing structures enabled better maneuverability amid trees and shrubs, providing strategic advantages for feeding and mating while also serving as a critical defense mechanism.

Notably, these environmental pressures prompted a microcosmic arms race, where cicadas continually refined their flight mechanisms as both a response to threats and a means of exploiting new ecological opportunities.

Implications for modern species

Understanding the evolutionary intricacies of cicada flight provides valuable insights into the broader concepts of adaptive evolution and survival strategies.

This knowledge aids in deciphering the complex relationships between predators and prey, highlighting the dynamic interplay that drives evolution. These findings have profound implications, not only for the study of ancient species but also for contemporary biology.

For instance, they might offer clues into how current species could adapt in response to climate change and habitat disruption – a compelling reminder of evolution as a relentless, ongoing process.

As we go deeper into the story of cicadas and their evolutionary journey, we uncover layers that enrich our understanding of life’s resilience and innovation.

Significance of the study

This revelation about the interlinked evolution of cicadas and birds shows us once again how intricately connected all life forms are and how the struggle for survival drives evolutionary adaptation.

Isn’t it amazing how even creatures as small as cicadas have such dramatic stories of survival etched in their ancient wings?

The study was led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences and Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena.

The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.

