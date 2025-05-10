Cinnamon supplements may disrupt how medications work

In kitchens around the world, cinnamon weaves its aromatic magic through cakes, lattes, and curries. Yet beyond its culinary allure, the spice has morphed into a coveted dietary supplement.

Cinnamon now appears in capsules, oils, and extracts, each claiming to stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, or even promote weight loss.

But as consumers rush to harness cinnamon’s supposed health benefits, new research casts a shadow over its glowing reputation.

A study published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences urges caution. Concentrated cinnamon products, particularly those consumed long-term, may carry risks for those on prescription medications or with chronic health conditions.

The cinnamon supplement market

Cinnamon isn’t just a spice; it’s a promise. A sprinkle here, a pinch there – harmless, right? But the cinnamon in your kitchen cupboard is worlds apart from the concentrated supplements flooding health stores.

Cassia cinnamon, the type most commonly sold in the United States, harbors high levels of coumarin, a natural blood thinner that can pose serious health risks in excessive amounts.

“Ceylon cinnamon may also have trace amounts of coumarin,” noted Dr. Leana Wen from Washington University. “If someone who is already on anticoagulant medications ingests a large amount of coumarin, this could increase their bleeding risk.”

Despite these warnings, the supplement market thrives. Labels scream of miraculous health benefits, while research lags behind. The FDA has yet to approve cinnamon as a treatment for any medical condition, leaving consumers to navigate a maze of unregulated claims.

Cinnamon supplements and liver metabolism

The latest study doesn’t just scratch the surface – it dives deep into the metabolic fate of cinnamaldehyde, the compound that gives cinnamon its signature scent.

The researchers tracked cinnamaldehyde from ingestion to metabolism, uncovering a complex cascade of biochemical events.

The compound absorbs swiftly in the gastrointestinal tract, whether the stomach is full or empty. But the real transformation takes place in the liver, where cinnamaldehyde rapidly oxidizes into cinnamic acid. The process isn’t benign.

Cinnamic acid can interact with enzymes critical to drug metabolism, potentially altering how the body processes medications.

For those taking liver-metabolized drugs, these interactions could spell trouble. Prolonged consumption of cinnamon supplements may unwittingly disrupt the body’s natural rhythm of drug clearance, increasing the risk of adverse effects.

Cinnamon’s impact on receptors

Cinnamaldehyde doesn’t just pass through the body unnoticed; it has a way of knocking on cellular doors. The study explored how cinnamon compounds activate two critical receptors: the Pregnane X Receptor (PXR) and the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR).

In intestinal cells, cinnamic acid and cinnamon oil turned PXR into overdrive, increasing enzyme activity that affects drug metabolism. Cinnamaldehyde, however, stayed relatively quiet, suggesting that the real risk lies in its metabolite and oil form.

AhR, on the other hand, was not so easily subdued. Cinnamon oil sent AhR activation soaring, increasing enzyme production by over twelve-fold. The implications? Faster drug clearance, diminished therapeutic effects, and a body struggling to keep up with its metabolic demands.

A new target for cinnamon

CYP enzymes, the body’s metabolic workhorses, usually keep drugs and toxins in check. But cinnamon disrupts their rhythm.

The researchers found that concentrated cinnamon oil and cinnamaldehyde inhibited CYP2C9 and CYP1A2, two enzymes responsible for processing a host of common medications.

What happens when these enzymes slow down? Blood thinners may linger longer in the bloodstream, increasing bleeding risks. Anti-inflammatory drugs could accumulate, raising toxicity levels. The impact ripples outward, affecting not just one drug but potentially the entire metabolic process.

Even cinnamic acid, cinnamaldehyde’s less volatile counterpart, displayed mild but notable inhibitory effects on CYP2C9. The study’s findings challenge the notion that natural always means harmless.

Cinnamon supplements and chronic illness

For those with chronic health conditions, the cinnamon paradox intensifies. Dr. Wen’s list of health conditions that may exacerbate with cinnamon supplements includes hypertension, diabetes, liver disease, cancer, asthma, obesity, HIV/AIDS, and depression.

“I would add to that list anyone using blood thinner medications. For example, someone who has a history of heart disease and stroke, any medications that are cleared through the liver, and other dietary supplements that may interact with cinnamon, including turmeric, ginseng and gingko biloba,” said Dr. Wen.

Here, the combination of cinnamon and prescription drugs becomes a potential minefield. The body’s enzyme systems, already burdened by chronic illness, may struggle to cope with the additional load imposed by concentrated cinnamon products.

Is everyday cinnamon safe?

The study doesn’t call for a moratorium on cinnamon spice racks. Sprinkling a bit on oatmeal or in coffee likely poses little risk. But concentrated extracts? That’s another story.

The researchers identified a tipping point: doses exceeding 50 micrograms per milliliter significantly impacted enzyme activity.

Your morning latte won’t reach these levels, but daily use of cinnamon oil capsules might. The concern lies not in occasional use but in sustained consumption, where the cumulative effects may silently accumulate.

“Individuals who are thinking of taking cinnamon supplements should be sure to consult their health care providers to check for possible medication interactions,” said Dr. Wen.

FDA blind spot: Dietary supplements

Unlike prescription drugs, dietary supplements float in regulatory limbo. The FDA does not test for efficacy or safety before supplements hit the market. Products like cinnamon oil can land on shelves with scant evidence of their benefits or risks.

The study highlights the consequences of this oversight. With cinnamon’s potential to influence enzyme systems and drug metabolism, the lack of regulation leaves consumers exposed to unknown risks.

“Just because something is marketed as being ‘natural’ doesn’t mean that it is safe,” noted Dr. Wen.

Cinnamon’s new reputation

Once an ancient healer’s go-to spice, cinnamon now wears a more complicated identity.

The research suggests that while small doses in food remain relatively benign, concentrated supplements open the door to unexpected metabolic consequences.

The study’s revelations challenge the perception of cinnamon as a simple, harmless addition to the diet.

For those with underlying health conditions or those taking prescription drugs, cinnamon may act as a metabolic wildcard, altering drug efficacy and increasing side effects.

Should you use cinnamon supplements?

Cinnamon’s rise from spice rack to supplement aisle highlights the demand for natural remedies. Yet the study serves as a sobering reminder that more isn’t always better. A sprinkle in coffee or a dash on toast may add flavor without consequence.

But for those tempted by cinnamon’s concentrated forms, caution becomes the guiding principle. Consulting healthcare providers before starting a supplement regimen can prevent unintended interactions and mitigate potential risks.

In a world eager to embrace nature’s cures, cinnamon’s story offers a critical lesson: Natural doesn’t mean neutral. In the quest for health, a spice as innocent as cinnamon may carry a hidden cost.

The study is published in the journal Food Chemistry.

